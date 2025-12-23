Comebacks, courage and pride: Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham calls time on eventful career | Cricket News

Krishnappa Gowtham on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. (PTI Photo)

BENGALURU: Unapologetically honest and flamboyant, a man who wore his emotions on his sleeve, Krishnappa Gowtham was never one to blend into the background. For Karnataka, he was more than just an all-rounder. He was a cricketer who carried the team on his shoulders, one who gave his all every single time he walked onto the field.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!At 37, Gowtham has called time on a career forged through hard work, perseverance and an unshakeable belief in himself — a journey that saw him script countless victories for Karnataka and leave an indelible mark on the state’s cricketing fabric.

On Monday, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium — the venue where his dreams first took shape — Gowtham was accorded a fitting farewell by the Karnataka State Cricket Association. Surrounded by family and friends, he was honoured by KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad, secretary Santosh Menon and vice-president Sujith Somasundar, bringing a sense of closure to an eventful career.Gowtham made his first-class debut in 2012 against Uttar Pradesh and went on to become a pillar of Karnataka’s red-ball success. Across 59 first-class matches, he claimed 224 wickets, while also featuring in 68 List A games and 92 T20s. His journey even took him to the international stage, earning an India ODI cap against Sri Lanka in 2021.Yet, the road was anything but smooth. For all his contributions, Gowtham was unceremoniously dropped after the 2022-23 season — ironically one in which he finished as the joint highest wicket-taker with 31 scalps. It was a decision that hinted at a transition in the spin department, though that transition is yet to fully take shape.

This, however, was not unfamiliar territory for Gowtham. Early in his career, he had already experienced the sting of being sidelined, spending three seasons in the wilderness before mounting a stirring comeback.Offers from other states did come his way, but loyalty, he said, was never up for negotiation.“I have been a man of comebacks, returning from the brink on more than one occasion, and I could have done so again. But had I fought my way back into the Karnataka team, it would have been unfair to the youngsters. I began my journey as a proud Karnataka player, and that is how I wish to be remembered. Playing for another state barely crossed my mind — and certainly never my heart,” he said.He signed off with 14 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls. One performance, however, stands out above the rest. In 2019, against Tamil Nadu in Dindigul, Gowtham produced a match-winning display for the ages — scoring 73 runs (51 and 22) and claiming 14 wickets (6/110 and 8/60) to single-handedly turn the contest in Karnataka’s favour.That same year, he left a mark in the shortest format, too. In the erstwhile Karnataka Premier League, turning out for Bellary Tuskers, Gowtham smashed a breathtaking unbeaten 134 off 56 balls and followed it up with an eight-wicket haul — a reminder of the all-round impact he could have on a game.The Indian Premier League brought with it a different kind of spotlight. Representing five franchises — Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. In 2021, he became the highest-paid uncapped Indian player when Chennai Super Kings snapped him up for a staggering Rs 9.25 crore. While he played 36 IPL matches, Gowtham’s contribution to Karnataka in T20 cricket was immense. His standout moment came in the 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final against Tamil Nadu, when he defended 13 runs in the final over to seal a one-run victory.Looking back at his comeback into the Karnataka side during the 2016-17 season, Gowtham described it as a period of deep learning. And come back he did — not just reclaiming his place, but earning an India A call-up that season as well.Giving back to the game, Gowtham said, is the natural next step, and he is more than willing to contribute to the KSCA in any role they see fit — just as he did on the field, with honesty, heart and unwavering commitment.