শনিবার, ১০ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১০:২৩ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Saba Azad Has A Special Wish For Hrithik Roshan On His 52nd Birthday | See Here | Bollywood News Mahhi Vij Says Her Soul Is Connected To ‘Best Friend’ Nadim: ‘I Love You; Having You By My Side…’ | Television News UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning goes past Ellyse Perry in this WPL list; closes in on Sciver-Brunt | Cricket News Compared with Shoaib Akhtar, KKR’s Rs 75 lakh pacer Umran Malik omitted from J&K Ranji camp: Here’s why মঞ্জুর, না-মঞ্জুর ও বিবেচনাধীনের তালিকা The 50 Contestant: Kim Sharma, Nisha Rawal Anr Ashmit Patel In Talks For Farah Khan Show | Television News WPL: Run-fest ends in heartbreak for UP Warriorz; Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham star in Gujarat Giants’ 10-run win | Cricket News Mardaani 3 Release Date: Rani Mukerji Returns As The Fierce Shivani Shivaji Roy On THIS Date | Bollywood News IND vs NZ: Injury scare for India before first ODI; star batter leaves field in pain after being hit in nets | Cricket News বিএনপির চেয়ারম্যান হওয়ায় তারেক রহমানকে ইউট্যাবের অভিনন্দন
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Compared with Shoaib Akhtar, KKR’s Rs 75 lakh pacer Umran Malik omitted from J&K Ranji camp: Here’s why

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১০ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Compared with Shoaib Akhtar, KKR’s Rs 75 lakh pacer Umran Malik omitted from J&K Ranji camp: Here’s why


NEW DELHI: Indian fast bowler Umran Malik, often compared with Pakistan’s legendary Shoaib Akhtar for his raw pace, has been left out of Jammu and Kashmir’s squad for the Ranji Trophy preparatory camp in Pondicherry. The decision has surprised many fans, especially given Malik’s experience at the international level. Picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 75 lakh at the IPL 2025 auction and retained this year, the pacer has represented India in 10 ODIs and eight T20Is, but his recent domestic form has not been convincing enough for selection.

India vs New Zealand ODIs preview: Captain Shubman Gill, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer in focus

Umran was part of Jammu and Kashmir’s squad for the first half of the Ranji Trophy season. However, he featured in only one match, against Rajasthan in Srinagar, where he failed to take a wicket. His struggles continued in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he played five matches and picked up six wickets. Despite that, Malik was dropped from the squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has now also missed out on the Ranji Trophy preparatory camp. The reason for the snub, however, is still unknown.“To prepare the J&K Team for the tournament & acclimatise the team, the Management has decided to send its team to Pondicherry. The players and Members of Support staff of the team will travel directly to Chennai under the arrangements of JKCA on 16th January, 2026 from their respective locations,” wrote the JKCA in a statement.“The team will then travel in the Bus from Chennai to Pondicherry arranged by the Cricket Association of Pondicherry. No individual movement from Chennai to Pondicherry is allowed.”He is not the only notable omission. Senior opener Qamran Iqbal, who scored a memorable century in Jammu and Kashmir’s famous Ranji Trophy win over Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, has also been left out. In contrast, the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has included Dikshant Kundal and Kawalpreet Singh, while Umar Nazir and Shubham Pundir have been recalled to the squad.Jammu and Kashmir will begin the second phase of their Ranji Trophy campaign against Pondicherry at the Siechem Stadium from January 22 to 25. They will then face Himachal Pradesh from January 29 to February 1 at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium in Nadaun. Head coach Ajay Sharma is set to join the team on January 17.Jammu and Kashmir are currently placed second in Elite Group D with 20 points from five matches, just behind table-toppers Mumbai. The knockout stage of the Ranji Trophy will be played from February 6 to 28.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning goes past Ellyse Perry in this WPL list; closes in on Sciver-Brunt | Cricket News

UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning goes past Ellyse Perry in this WPL list; closes in on Sciver-Brunt | Cricket News

WPL: Run-fest ends in heartbreak for UP Warriorz; Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham star in Gujarat Giants’ 10-run win | Cricket News

WPL: Run-fest ends in heartbreak for UP Warriorz; Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham star in Gujarat Giants’ 10-run win | Cricket News

IND vs NZ: Injury scare for India before first ODI; star batter leaves field in pain after being hit in nets | Cricket News

IND vs NZ: Injury scare for India before first ODI; star batter leaves field in pain after being hit in nets | Cricket News

WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana’s RCB suffer fresh blow; India all-rounder ruled out for coming weeks | Cricket News

WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana’s RCB suffer fresh blow; India all-rounder ruled out for coming weeks | Cricket News

Pakistan pacer Zaman Khan’s action questioned in BBL! David Warner warns umpires – Watch | Cricket News

Pakistan pacer Zaman Khan’s action questioned in BBL! David Warner warns umpires – Watch | Cricket News

R Praggnanandhaa’s chess controversy: American GM Wesley So clarifies incident – ‘Things happened so fast’ | Chess News

R Praggnanandhaa’s chess controversy: American GM Wesley So clarifies incident – ‘Things happened so fast’ | Chess News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
বিএনপি’র প্রার্থী শওকতুল ইসলাম শকুর সমর্থনে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
বিএনপি’র প্রার্থী শওকতুল ইসলাম শকুর সমর্থনে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST