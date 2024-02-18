রবিবার , ১৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৫ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Cong Claims Camera Not Allowed to Accompany Rahul Gandhi During Vishwanath Temple Visit

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৮, ২০২৪ ৩:৪৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
rahul gandhi 4 2024 02 e9aa37d989e2ad6fdb0859bb16afe24a


Published By: Pragati Pal

Last Updated: February 18, 2024, 00:05 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Varanasi, on Saturday. (Image/PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Varanasi, on Saturday. (Image/PTI)

In an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party alleged that by doing this, the “district administration once again proved that it is nothing more than an employee of the ‘Camerajivi’ sitting in Delhi”

The Congress on Saturday alleged that permission for its cameras to accompany Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple was cancelled at the last moment and said this was “pettiness” on the part of the Varanasi district administration.

In an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party alleged that by doing this, the “district administration once again proved that it is nothing more than an employee of the ‘Camerajivi’ sitting in Delhi”.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai alleged that no cameras were allowed with Rahul Gandhi when he went to Kashi Vishwanath temple to offer prayers. “All BJP leaders, when they come to offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple, are allowed to enter with cameras.

No cameras were allowed with Rahul Gandhi and till now no photos have been released by the administration,” he told reporters.

Later, in a post in Hindi on X, the Congress said, “Today around 10.30 am Rahul Gandhi ji offered prayers at the Baba Vishwanath temple in Kashi. At the last moment, the permission granted to our camera to enter the temple was cancelled.”

“The district administration assured us that photos (of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the temple) would be shared by the temple cameraperson. Despite continuous efforts for three and a half hours, the photo was not provided. Then seven photographs were sent but none of those was of darshan although the photo was taken by the temple cameraperson,” it said in the post.

The Congress said that “by doing this, the district administration of Varanasi once again proved that it is nothing more than an employee of the ‘Camerajivi’ sitting in Delhi”.

“This is not politics and sycophancy, this is pettiness. But remember that neither a devotee of Lord Shiva can be stopped from his resolve nor any force can stop him from this great battle for justice. May Baba Vishwanath do good to everyone and give wisdom to the wicked,” the Congress said on X.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took a dig at Prime Minister Modi and said, “All this has happened at the behest of the country’s chief cameraman sitting in Delhi. This is his ‘One Nation, One Photo’ policy.” The Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ entered Uttar Pradesh from Bihar on Friday and reached Varanasi on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)

pragati pal 2023 11 ba547fe4352142f048a009545db82420
Pragati Pal

Pragati Pal is Sub-Editor at News18.com, covering general and national day-to-day news. Follow her @PragatiPal6Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

rahul gandhi 4 2024 02 e9aa37d989e2ad6fdb0859bb16afe24a
Cong Claims Camera Not Allowed to Accompany Rahul Gandhi During Vishwanath Temple Visit
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Bangla Academy 1
ছুটির দিনে আড্ডামুখর বাংলা একাডেমি, প্রাণে ফেরে বর্ধমান হাউজ
বাংলাদেশ
1708204074 photo
Premier League: Arsenal thrash Burnley 5-0, climb to second in standings |
খেলাধুলা
img 20240217 wa0000 2024 02 a900cc79e9af3709b43d4a79b55a484a
Suhani Bhatnagar’s Parents REVEAL Dangal Star Was Diagnosed With Dermatomyositis: ‘Her Oxygen Level Was Low’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
shah rukh khan suhana khan

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan To Star in Her Theatrical Debut, Siddharth Anand To Co-produce: Report

 download 17

রাতের তাপমাত্রা বাড়তে পারে

 wm Fakhrul BNP 1

সংকট উত্তরণ শুধু বিএনপির দায়িত্ব নয়: ফখরুল

 wm CTG Accident 4 December 2021

ট্রেন-গাড়ি সংঘর্ষ: নিহত আরেকজন এইচএসসি পরীক্ষার্থী

 1631316578 photo

Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Bhavina Patel receives grand welcome at Ahmedabad airport | Tokyo Paralympics News

 bengaluru

Inundated Roads, Overflowing Drains Sink Brand Bengaluru. But Will Voters Make Netas Pay the Price in Polls?

 study from home

How Parents Can Help Teenagers Suffering From Negative Body Image

 14 3

এই সাত ফলই শরীর থেকে ঝরাবে অতিরিক্ত মেদ, দূর করবে কোলেস্টেরলের মত সমস্যা, ম্যাজিকের মত কাজ করবে ৷ These 7 fruit will definitely reduce bad cholesterol from body need to be removed those. আপেল, ন্যাশপাতি, ট্রবেরি, পেঁপে, লেবু, অ্যাভোকাডো, আঙুর, এই সমস্ত ফল খেলে ম্যাজিকের মত কাজ করবে শরীর থেকে দূর হবে কোলেস্টেরল, আপেল আঙুরের মত ফল প্রচুর খান দূর হবে কোলেস্টেরলের সমস্যা – News18 Bangla

 yash nusrat

Yash Dasgupta Makes an Appearance on Nusrat Jahan’s Talk Show, Reminisce About Their Early Romance Days

 received 3384053041830614

সিইউএফএলে চার শ্রমিক বদলির আদেশ প্রত্যাহারের দাবিতে মানবন্ধন