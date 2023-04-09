রবিবার , ৯ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২৬শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Congress Appoints BN Chandrappa as Working President of Karnataka Unit

এপ্রিল ৯, ২০২৩ ১১:১৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Published By: Sanstuti Nath

Last Updated: April 09, 2023, 10:43 IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Chandrappa working president in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (Image/ Twitter)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Chandrappa working president in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (Image/ Twitter)

The appointment of Chandrappa comes after Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayana passed away last month

Days ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, the Congress on Sunday appointed B N Chandrappa as working president of its state unit.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Chandrappa working president in the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, a party statement said.

The Karnataka unit is headed by D K Shivakumar.

The appointment of Chandrappa comes after Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayana passed away last month.

The Congress has so far declared 142 candidates for the polls.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in Karnataka, the only southern state where the saffron party is in power The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Sanstuti Nath

Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not wRead More



