Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Writes To Amit Shah Over Rahul Gandhi’s Security In Assam | Top Points

Last Updated: January 24, 2024, 09:45 IST
Guwahati [Gauhati], India
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to Amit Shah. (Image: PTI)
Kharge’s letter to Shah came in the backdrop of the ongoing tensions between the Congress party and the Assam government over the entry of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday night wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressing concerns over the security lapses faced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam. The development came after a massive clash broke out between the Congress workers and Assam Police on Tuesday as the security personnel tried to stop the rally from hitting the Guwahati roads.
The Assam Police has filed an FIR against Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders for the clash and charged them with criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and breach of peace.
The Congress President Shri Mallikarjun @kharge ji wrote to the Union Home Minister last night on the serious security issues faced by @RahulGandhi and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam over the past few days. Here is that letter. pic.twitter.com/5ju73Al8U3— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 24, 2024
Kharge’s letter to Shah came in the backdrop of the ongoing tensions between the Congress party and the Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Congress party president in his letter highlighted specific incidents that raised worry over the security of its leaders in the state.
Listing “several instances where the Assam Police found wanting in providing adequate security” to Rahul is entitled to as a Z+ protected, Kharge also mentioned the defacing of Congress posters in the state and how the BJP workers blocked the Congress’ yatra on January 21, assaulting its state chief Bhupen Borah.
“In all of the troubling events mentioned above, the Assam Police has systematically stood by and/or allowed BJP workers to come closer and closer to the convoy of Shri Rahul Gandhi, breaching his security cordon, and endangering his physical security and that of his team,” the letter read.
Rahul Gandhi Vs Congress Govt
- Tensions escalated in Guwahati on Tuesday as Congress workers clashed with the Assam Police following the denial of permission for the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter the city through its main routes.
- However, the Assam Police had given permission to the Congress’s flagship “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra” to pass through the highway circling the city. Reasoning the denial of permission to the rally to enter the main city, the police argued that the rally might disrupt the city’s traffic movement.
- Following this, Rahul Gandhi took the opportunity to launch an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Assam government for posing hurdles in his campaign across the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. In a press conference, the Congress MP said the obstacles faced by his “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra” were a blessing in disguise — and, in fact, was giving publicity to the Congress rally. “We don’t get intimidated…We are not afraid of them.”
- On Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned that his government will arrest Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the 2024 elections for instigating violence and disobedience in Guwahati. “We will arrest Rahul Gandhi after the Lok Sabha Election. We will file a civil complaint against Rahul Gandhi for instigating violence and disobedience in Guwahati,” Sarma was quoted as saying.
- In efforts to register their protest against the Assam government, the Congress party workers and supporters on Wednesday sat on silent protest against the state government’s decision over the restrictions imposed on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state.