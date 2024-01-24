Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Writes To Amit Shah Over Rahul Gandhi’s Security In Assam | Top Points

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday night wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressing concerns over the security lapses faced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam. The development came after a massive clash broke out between the Congress workers and Assam Police on Tuesday as the security personnel tried to stop the rally from hitting the Guwahati roads.

The Assam Police has filed an FIR against Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders for the clash and charged them with criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and breach of peace.

The Congress President Shri Mallikarjun @kharge ji wrote to the Union Home Minister last night on the serious security issues faced by @RahulGandhi and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam over the past few days. Here is that letter. pic.twitter.com/5ju73Al8U3— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 24, 2024

Kharge’s letter to Shah came in the backdrop of the ongoing tensions between the Congress party and the Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Congress party president in his letter highlighted specific incidents that raised worry over the security of its leaders in the state.

Listing “several instances where the Assam Police found wanting in providing adequate security” to Rahul is entitled to as a Z+ protected, Kharge also mentioned the defacing of Congress posters in the state and how the BJP workers blocked the Congress’ yatra on January 21, assaulting its state chief Bhupen Borah.

“In all of the troubling events mentioned above, the Assam Police has systematically stood by and/or allowed BJP workers to come closer and closer to the convoy of Shri Rahul Gandhi, breaching his security cordon, and endangering his physical security and that of his team,” the letter read.

Rahul Gandhi Vs Congress Govt