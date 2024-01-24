বুধবার , ২৪ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১০ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Writes To Amit Shah Over Rahul Gandhi’s Security In Assam | Top Points

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২৪, ২০২৪ ১০:১০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
rahul gandhi 1 2024 01 b67e1b74c30f3ad79d54a3177eb99b67


Last Updated: January 24, 2024, 09:45 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to Amit Shah. (Image: PTI)

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a letter to Amit Shah. (Image: PTI)

Kharge’s letter to Shah came in the backdrop of the ongoing tensions between the Congress party and the Assam government over the entry of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday night wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressing concerns over the security lapses faced by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam. The development came after a massive clash broke out between the Congress workers and Assam Police on Tuesday as the security personnel tried to stop the rally from hitting the Guwahati roads.

The Assam Police has filed an FIR against Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders for the clash and charged them with criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and breach of peace.

Kharge’s letter to Shah came in the backdrop of the ongoing tensions between the Congress party and the Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Congress party president in his letter highlighted specific incidents that raised worry over the security of its leaders in the state.

Listing “several instances where the Assam Police found wanting in providing adequate security” to Rahul is entitled to as a Z+ protected, Kharge also mentioned the defacing of Congress posters in the state and how the BJP workers blocked the Congress’ yatra on January 21, assaulting its state chief Bhupen Borah.

“In all of the troubling events mentioned above, the Assam Police has systematically stood by and/or allowed BJP workers to come closer and closer to the convoy of Shri Rahul Gandhi, breaching his security cordon, and endangering his physical security and that of his team,” the letter read.

Rahul Gandhi Vs Congress Govt

  1. Tensions escalated in Guwahati on Tuesday as Congress workers clashed with the Assam Police following the denial of permission for the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter the city through its main routes.
  2. However, the Assam Police had given permission to the Congress’s flagship “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra” to pass through the highway circling the city. Reasoning the denial of permission to the rally to enter the main city, the police argued that the rally might disrupt the city’s traffic movement.
  3. Following this, Rahul Gandhi took the opportunity to launch an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Assam government for posing hurdles in his campaign across the state ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. In a press conference, the Congress MP said the obstacles faced by his “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra” were a blessing in disguise — and, in fact, was giving publicity to the Congress rally. “We don’t get intimidated…We are not afraid of them.”
  4. On Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned that his government will arrest Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the 2024 elections for instigating violence and disobedience in Guwahati. “We will arrest Rahul Gandhi after the Lok Sabha Election. We will file a civil complaint against Rahul Gandhi for instigating violence and disobedience in Guwahati,” Sarma was quoted as saying.
  5. In efforts to register their protest against the Assam government, the Congress party workers and supporters on Wednesday sat on silent protest against the state government’s decision over the restrictions imposed on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state.

whatsapp image 2024 01 09 at 10.45.19 2024 01 0602e6d89bf51e4250b9315ddb727b60
Mahima Joshi

Mahima Joshi, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the India and Breaking team. Covering national stories and bringing breaking news to the table are Read More





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

rahul gandhi 1 2024 01 b67e1b74c30f3ad79d54a3177eb99b67
Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Writes To Amit Shah Over Rahul Gandhi’s Security In Assam | Top Points
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
flower festival in Chittago
বসছে ফুলের জলসা, হাসবে ডালিয়া-চন্দ্রমল্লিকা
বাংলাদেশ
1706067654 photo
Dayana Yastremska | Australian Open Semifinals | Tennis News | Tennis News
খেলাধুলা
kangana ranaut dating 2024 01 5054a7bd3be4ea0d1fc717ac7cef08f4
Kangana Ranaut Dating EaseMyTrip Co Founder Nishant Pitti? Photos From Ram Mandir Spark Rumours
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1628002738 photo

Tokyo Olympics: Heartbreak in semis but hockey medal dream still alive; disappointments galore in athletics | Tokyo Olympics News

 wm Rana dasgupta

‘প্রধানমন্ত্রীর ওপর শেষ ভরসা রাখতে চাই’

 white cane

Theme, History, Significance and Celebrations

 Oppo Reno 8 series

reno-8-series-launched-with-first-snapdragon-7-gen-1-smartphone-prices-specs-and-more | Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 প্রসেসর-সহ লঞ্চ হল Oppo Reno 8 সিরিজ, জেনে নিন দাম ও স্পেসিফিকেশন – News18 Bangla

 wm bryt

চট্টগ্রামে সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় দুই ভাই নিহত

 wm pm new okl ckdc dcj

মনোনয়নপ্রত্যাশীদের সঙ্গে শেখ হাসিনার মতবিনিময় শুরু

 wm CTG 1 19 March 2022

নিষিদ্ধ ‘আনসার আল ইসলাম’র সদস্য গ্রেফতার

 2 12

এসআইবিএলেরএজিএম সম্পন্ন, লভ্যাংশ অনুমোদন – Corporate Sangbad

 collage maker 06 dec 2022 10.13 am

TMC Leader Saket Gokhale Arrested Again by Gujarat Police, Accused of Misuse of Money Collected Through Crowd-funding

 1695335982 photo

Antim Panghal wins World Wrestling Championship bronze medal, seals quota for 2024 Paris Olympics | More sports News