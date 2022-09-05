সোমবার , ৫ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ২২শে ভাদ্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Congress Chief Should Be from Gandhi Family, Says RS Member Pramod Tiwari

সেপ্টেম্বর ৫, ২০২২ ১১:১২ অপরাহ্ণ
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari on Monday said someone from the Gandhi family should be the party’s president, stressing that there will be a fragmentation in the party if it doesn’t happen.

Election for the post of Congress chief will be held on October 17 and the result will be declared on October 19.

“Gandhi family should lead the Congress, it is my wish… I am not talking about Congressmen, it is my own wish,” Tiwari told reporters here when asked about the new Congress president. He further said, “And the reason for this is that whenever the Congress president is not from the Gandhi family, there is fragmentation within the party.”

Tiwari avoided answering ‘who would be the president, Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’, saying, “I am talking about the Gandhi family.” Targeting the BJP government at the Centre, Tiwari said, “The Congress brought around 27 crore people out of the poverty line during its rule at the Centre, while the BJP, during its eight-year rule, pushed back 23 crore people below poverty line.”

Accusing the BJP of dividing the society, the senior Congress leader said, “The country is being divided on the basis of caste, religion, language, food and dress. For this, planning is done in Delhi and later it is implemented.”

“They (BJP) are trying to ruin the country by doing this. The working style of BJP is similar to that of the British East India Company. The British also ruled by dividing in the name of caste, religion, language, and region, and the same is being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party today,” he alleged.

