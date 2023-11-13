সোমবার , ১৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৯শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Congress’ Rajasthan In-charge Sends Warning Letter to Rebels

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৩, ২০২৩ ১১:৪৬ অপরাহ্ণ
congress 2023 11 5728fc7c22b968d8be3168e691fe872a


Published By: Sheen Kachroo

Last Updated: November 13, 2023, 23:16 IST

About 15-20 candidates who have rebelled against the Congress are posing a problem. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

About 15-20 candidates who have rebelled against the Congress are posing a problem.
(Representational Image/Shutterstock)

Randhawa also sent a letter to Congress workers who rebelled against the official candidate of the party asking them to join the campaign in favour of the party by supporting the official candidate, the party said in a statement.

Rajasthan Election 2023

Rajasthan in-charge of the All India Congress Committee Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday sent a warning letter to senior leaders of the party, who are allegedly not supporting the party’s authorised candidate.

Randhawa also sent a letter to Congress workers who rebelled against the official candidate of the party asking them to join the campaign in favour of the party by supporting the official candidate, the party said in a statement.

Randhawa has warned that in the next two days, if the rebel candidates do not withdraw from the elections and party officials and senior leaders, including Habibur Rehman, Umardaraz and Saroj Meena, do not join the election campaign, then the party will take action against them.

According to party sources, about 15-20 candidates who have rebelled against the Congress are posing a problem for the party’s authorised candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)

Sheen Kachroo

Sheen Kachroo covers education, world, India, and politics. She loves travelling as it is full of experience and practical knowledge. Below are storieRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1699920404 photo
Babar Azam should quit captaincy and focus on his batting: Ex-Pakistan players | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
fotojet 2023 11 13t221328.850 2023 11 7809ce3af62dec7d1af085ecd5c1166b 16x9
Salman Khan Reacts To Tiger 3 Fans Bursting Crackers In Theatres, Badshah-Mrunal Thakur Spark Dating Rumours
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
congress 2023 11 5728fc7c22b968d8be3168e691fe872a 16x9
Congress’ Rajasthan In-charge Sends Warning Letter to Rebels
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm CTG Patenga Terminal PCT and Bay Terminal 13 11 2023 1 800x420
খুলছে পিসিটি, শুরু হচ্ছে বে-টার্মিনালের নির্মাণ প্রক্রিয়া
বাংলাদেশ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1699516358 photo

‘Wahi se andar, wahi se bahar’: Wasim Akram explains how Indian bowlers are bossing the World Cup

 wm cryptocurrency1

চীনে ক্রিপ্টোকারেন্সি অবৈধ ঘোষণা

 wm RAZIBNEWS 800x416

‘মানুষের মনে কাঁটাতারের বেড়া নেই, কোনো সীমান্তও নেই’

 wm information minster 16

‘ফখরুলের বক্তব্যে পরিষ্কার হামলায় বিএনপি-জামাতের ইন্ধন ছিল’

 Olid 4

দেশপ্রেমের আলোকবর্তিকা মওলানা ভাসানী 

 chrome

সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় ভুয়ো প্রোফাইল ফটো চিনবেন সহজে, সাহায্য করবে গুগল – News18 Bangla

 katrina kaif 167005469716x9

Katrina Kaif Gets Into Christmas Spirit, Dazzles in White; Take a Look At Pics

 ADB 1

ক্ষুদ্র উদ্যোক্তাদের জন্য এডিবি’র ১৫ কোটি ডলার অনুমোদন

 wm Gm kader Edit

বহুদলীয় গণতন্ত্রের নামে বিরাজনীতিকরণ চলছে: জি এম কাদের

 wm miami

মিয়ামির ভবন ধসে মৃত্যু বেড়ে ৭৯