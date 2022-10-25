মঙ্গলবার , ২৫ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ৯ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Congress Seeks Disqualification of 5 Manipur JD-U MLAs Who Joined BJP

অক্টোবর ২৫, ২০২২ ৮:৪৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
congress flag


Last Updated: October 25, 2022, 08:15 IST

Manipur state Congress Vice-President Hareshwar Goshwami, accompanied by lawyer Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, filed disqualification petitions against the five MLAs. (File photo: AFP/Representative)

Manipur state Congress Vice-President Hareshwar Goshwami, accompanied by lawyer Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, filed disqualification petitions against the five MLAs. (File photo: AFP/Representative)

The five JD-U legislators are Khumukcham Joykisan Singh (Thangmeiband), Ngursanglur Sanate (Tipaimukh), Md. Achab Uddin (Jiribam), Thangjam Arunkumar (Wangkhei), and L.M. Khaute (Churachandpur)

The Congress on Monday filed a disqualification petition in Manipur Assembly Speaker’s tribunal against five Janata Dal-United MLAs, who joined the ruling BJP last month.

Manipur state Congress Vice-President Hareshwar Goshwami, accompanied by lawyer Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, filed disqualification petitions against the five MLAs.

Manipur Assembly Secretary K. Meghajit Singh earlier said Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh has accepted the merger of the five JD-U MLAs with the BJP legislature party under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

The five JD-U legislators are Khumukcham Joykisan Singh (Thangmeiband), Ngursanglur Sanate (Tipaimukh), Md. Achab Uddin (Jiribam), Thangjam Arunkumar (Wangkhei), and L.M. Khaute (Churachandpur).

Chief Minister N.Biren Singh and BJP’s President J.P. Nadda earlier felicitated the 5 JD-U MLAs in Imphal and New Delhi, respectively.

In the February-March assembly election, the JD-U had fielded 38 candidates against the BJP and won six seats in the 60-member-assembly. However, after the announcement of the results, the MLAs extended their support to the BJP government headed by Biren Singh.

The sixth MLA is Muhammad Abdul Nasir, who was elected to the assembly from the Lilong Assembly constituency.

With the merger, the BJP’s strength increased to 37 in the house.

Read all the Latest Politics News here



