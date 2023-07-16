রবিবার , ১৬ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ১লা শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Congress Suspends 2 Senior Odisha Leaders for ‘Anti-party ​Activities’ Days After Serving Notice

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৬, ২০২৩ ১২:৪৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
heloo


Chiranjib Biswal (left), and Mohammed Moquim(right). (News18)

Chiranjib Biswal (left), and Mohammed Moquim(right). (News18)

They were earlier served notices and to discern an explanation on the issues and allegations against them and based on their replies this action has been taken

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday suspended two senior leaders for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities, days after they were served notice to explain their side.

The Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) has suspended Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim and ex- MLA Chiranjib Biswal from the party.

They were earlier served notices and to discern an explanation on the issues and allegations against them and based on their replies this action has been taken.

“The replies received from the two leaders were carefully considered and found to be unsatisfactory,” Tariq Anwar, Member Secretary-DAC, AICC, said.

Thereafter, the DAC announced to place both the leaders under suspension with immediate effect.

This comes after, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Sarat Pattanayak had brought the alleged anti-party activities of the two leaders in front of the committee.

Responding to the allegations, Moquim said that “he has not violated any rules of the party. He is still in Congress and is going to fight in 2024 Election with Congress ticket itself. In case of denial for party ticket he is ready to contest as an independent candidate.”

Who were the suspended leaders?

Biswal had been elected to Odisha Assembly twice on Congress tickets in the past. He is the elder son of former Deputy Chief Minister Basanta Biswal. He acted as party’s working president for some years.

Moquim was elected to Odisha Assembly for the first time in 2019. The Barabati-Cuttack MLA had voted for NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election in 2022.

Notably, Moquim and Biswal had expressed their views regarding the prevailing condition in OPCC in a meeting in Bhubaneswar before some days.



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

heloo
Congress Suspends 2 Senior Odisha Leaders for ‘Anti-party ​Activities’ Days After Serving Notice
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Dr. Hassan Mahmud 17October 2019
‘সরকারের ভুল থাকবে, দেখতে হবে দেশটা এগিয়েছে কিনা’
বাংলাদেশ
1689444340 photo
Britain’s Neal Skupski wins Wimbledon doubles with Wesley Koolhof | Tennis News
খেলাধুলা
unnamed file
ফের বাড়ছে ডেঙ্গুর প্রকোপ! আক্রান্ত হলে কী করা উচিত? পরামর্শ দিলেন বিশিষ্ট চিকিৎসক Dengue is increasing in Bengal west medinipur mosquito carried dieses know doctor’s advice – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm CTG News

৬ মাসের দণ্ড এড়াতে ৭ বছর আত্মগোপন

 justin trudeau1111

Maskless Influencer Party Angers Canada PM Justin Trudeau, Calls Them ‘Idiots’

 pearl necklace

Pieces every Woman Should Have in Their Collection

 wm Photo Branding 1 copy 16

শোক দিবসের পাল্টাপাল্টি কর্মসূচি, ফটিকছড়িতে ১৪৪ ধারা

 received 462390755236247

রাজশাহীতে আলোচিত শাহেন শাহ হত্যা মামলার রায় ৯ জনের ফাঁসি, ২২ জনের যাবজ্জীবন

 sidharth shukla and shehnaaz gill

Shehnaaz Gill Reveals Why She Never Talks About Sidharth Shukla

 1623636222 sushant singh rajput 57

Manjha to Makhna, Memorable Tracks from His Films

 prothomalo bangla 2021 08 1fda0b58 2617 4197 a2ce 220c7f9831b5 Untitled 1.webp

আফগানিস্তানে আটকা পড়েছেন ২৭ বাংলাদেশি

 divi dic

নগদ লভ্যাংশ পাঠিয়েছে ৩ ব্যাংক – Corporate Sangbad

 273198100 468703534990670 4512426657009441529 n 1

The Actor Stuns in Falguni Shane Peacock’s Peach and Beige Resham Lehenga Set