বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৭ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ১১ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Cops Raid Farmhouse in Crackdown on Alleged Attempts to Poach TRS MLAs, BJP Calls it ‘Drama Directed by KCR’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৭, ২০২২ ১১:০২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
k chandrashekar rao kcr twitter


With the crucial Munugode bypoll just days away now, Telangana’s Cyberabad Police raided a farmhouse belonging to Tandur MLA and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Pilot Rohit Reddy in a crackdown on alleged attempts to poach four MLAs of the party, a claim that the BJP has termed as “drama” created by TRS.

The searches at the farmhouse located in Aziz Nagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad were conducted on Wednesday night. The police said that some people tried to lure the TRS MLAs Guvvala Balaraju (Atchampet) , B Harshavardhan Reddy (Kollapur), Rega Kanta Rao (Pinapaka) and Pilot Rohit Reddy (Tandur), at whose house the deal was reportedly brokered, with money, contracts and posts if the said MLAs switch their loyalty to the party which they were proposed.

The Cyberabad Police has arrested two persons —  Ramachandra Bharati and Nanda Kumar.

Cyberabad Commisioner of Police (CP) Stephen Ravindra said that the MLAs themselves tipped off the police that some people have been trying to lure them by offering money, contracts and posts, following which the police raided the farm house. The police found three persons — who identified themselves as Ramachadra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, a priest from Haryana’s Faridabad, Swamiji Simhayaji a seer from Tirupati and Nanda Kumar from Hyderabad — in the farmhouse.

The cops found that some people are in a meeting and making discussions with Satish Sharma.

CP Stephen Ravindra said that the police came to know that Nanda Kumar brought the MLAs to the farmhouse in a bid to lure them. He said that they will reveal full details after making thorough investigation in the case and take legal action against the accused.

According to the TRS leaders, the accused made a deal of offering Rs 100 crore to each MLA if they switch their loyalty to other party. Speaking to media persons, MLA Guvvala Balaraju said that they will not allow any kind of atrocities in Telangana at any cost. He said that they will try to protect the democracy in the country be exposing the deals of selfish politicians under the leadership of TRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao.

Another MLA, Rega Kantha Rao, said that they reached the farmhouse by 5 pm on Wednesday and that they will reveal all details on Thursday.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar termed the ruling TRS party a “drama company”. Addressing mediapersons, he said that people will laugh at the TRS party on the cock and bull stories the party leaders were telling. He wanted to know the name of those who claimed that the persons in farmhouse belonged to the BJP.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar has said that TRS chief KCR has “directed the drama” in order to threaten his party MLAs. He alleged that the ruling party has brought the Swamiji in the so-called “murky deal” in order to “insult the Hindu society”. He said that they will conduct a thorough investigation on the allegations made by the TRS MLAs.

BJP national vice president DK Aruna has alleged that KCR carried out the “drama” in fear of facing debacle in the Munugode bypoll. She said that KCR “created a new story that three persons from the BJP trying to lure the TRS MLAs with money, contracts and post to make them to join the BJP”. She alleged that the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra is reading the script written by KCR in front of the media

Read all the Latest Politics News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Photo 2
প্রতিবছরের মত এবারও দারাজ সবচেয়ে বড় সেল ক্যাম্পেইন ‘১১.১১’
ই-কমার্স
wm Police Box Bomb CTG
‘মনোবল’ ভাঙতে পুলিশবক্সে হামলা, চার্জশিটে আসামি ১৬
বাংলাদেশ
1666847039 photo
Champions League: Atletico Madrid exit after dramatic 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen | Football News
খেলাধুলা
micro2
শুধু খাবার গরম করা নয়, মাইক্রোওয়েভ কীভাবে স্বাস্থ্য ভাল রাখবে কল্পনাও করতে পারবেন না| use of microwave for food preparation and also health benefit – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
prime bank 1

প্রাইম ব্যাংকের ২য় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 onlien troll

সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় কেউ অপদস্থ করছে? অনলাইন ট্রোলিংয়ের আইনি প্রতিকার নিয়ে জানুন বিশদে

 wm french police

পুলিশ কর্মকর্তাই সিরিয়াল কিলার

 received 1225837267913736

১৬ ডিসেম্বর মহান বিজয় দিবস উপলক্ষে রাজশাহী বরেন্দ্র প্রেসক্লাবের পুষ্পস্তবক অর্পণ

 1638438587 photo

India vs New Zealand: Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli have to make some tough calls, says VVS Laxman | Cricket News

 akshay

Akshay Kumar for Rakshabandhan: হল টা কী! ভূমির সঙ্গে ‘রক্ষাবন্ধন’ পালন করলেন অক্ষয় কুমার…

 wm Guliakhali Sea Beach

গুলিয়াখালী সমুদ্র সৈকতকে সংরক্ষিত ঘোষণা

 wm joir45

ব্রাজিলের প্রেসিডেন্ট হাসপাতালে ভর্তি

 sushmita

Sushmita Sen Dances With Daughters Alisah and Renee, Calls Them ‘Mama’s Pride’: Watch

 218430837 964878257679559 4706027651457580941 n 19

মমেকে করোনায় ১৩ জনের প্রাণহানি