‘Cousin thought I died’: Jemimah Rodrigues recalls horrific ‘church’ incident | Cricket News

Jemimah Rodrigues (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Indian women’s cricket team batter Jemimah Rodrigues recently shared a scary yet funny story from her childhood that left everyone shocked at the time. The incident happened when she was just eight years old, long before she became a World Cup hero for India.Jemimah recalled that she was at a church programme with her cousins. The kids were playing outside an auditorium while the adults were busy inside. Like most children, they were full of energy and mischief.

They started playing a game where they threw chappals and crocs at each other for fun.While speaking on Breakfast With Champions, Jemimah explained how things suddenly went wrong.“We were in an auditorium where we had a church program. All the kids were outside. We were playing chappal fight over there. (I was like eight) My cousin threw her crocs and it was like you had to jump the other side to get it,” Jemimah said.Trying to act brave, young Jemimah decided to retrieve the shoe herself. What followed was a moment that scared her cousins badly.“I, like a full hero, said that I would get it. I fell from the first floor. Luckily, someone was sitting down, and I fell on her head. My cousins thought I died,” Jemimah said.Thankfully, she escaped without any injury. The fall looked serious, but luck was on her side. What could have been a tragedy turned into a story the family still remembers.Today, Jemimah’s life looks very different. She has had a dream 2025 in cricket. She played a huge role in India’s ICC Women’s World Cup victory. Her unbeaten 127 runs against Australia in the semi-final was one of the best knocks of the tournament.Recently, Jemimah was also named the new captain of Delhi Capitals for the 2026 Women’s Premier League. Reacting to the honour, she said, “It is an absolute honour to be named captain of the Delhi Capitals, and I am deeply grateful to the owners and the support staff for placing their faith in me to lead this team.”“It has truly been a dream year for me and my family, winning the World Cup and now being entrusted with this wonderful opportunity at a franchise that has held a very special place in my heart since the very first season of the WPL,” she added.