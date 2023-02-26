রবিবার , ২৬ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১৩ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Crossing Rivers, Trekking for Hours Election Officials Reach Polling Booths

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৬, ২০২৩ ১১:৩১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
shillong polling


Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 11:01 IST

Polling teams are trekking steep mountain paths, crossing muddy rivers, transcending difficult terrains to reach booths (Photo: Twitter/ @PIBShillong)

Polling teams are trekking steep mountain paths, crossing muddy rivers, transcending difficult terrains to reach booths (Photo: Twitter/ @PIBShillong)

A total of 3,419 polling teams have been deployed for the elections to the 59 assembly seats, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said.

Election officials started reaching the booths across Meghalaya, trekking steep mountainous paths, crossing muddy rivers and walking for hours as the state prepares for the February 27 polls.

A total of 3,419 polling teams have been deployed for the elections to the 59 assembly seats, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor told PTI.

“Total 974 teams left for their polling booths on Saturday. Till 9.30 pm, braving unfriendly terrains and water bodies, 893 polling teams reported that they reached their destinations,” he said.

The polling teams are trekking steep mountain paths, crossing muddy rivers, transcending difficult terrains — in some areas through ropeways, to reach their destinations, he said.

Election officials had to row a boat to reach the Amlarem constituency’s Kamsing polling station which has only 35 voters, Kharkongor said.

Some teams even used traditional Khasi basket ‘khoh’ to carry the EVMs and other polling materials to ensure that “no voter is left behind”, he said.

The election officials sent to the Rongcheng polling station in Rongara Siju constituency in South Garo Hills had to trek for eight hours to reach. Some other teams also trekked for around four hours to reach their destination, he said.

The remaining 2,445 polling teams will be leaving for their booths on Sunday, a day before the voting, he added.

The Meghalaya assembly has 60 seats, but polling for the Sohiong constituency in East Khasi Hills district was adjourned due to the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh.

Of the total 3,419 booths, 640 have been identified as vulnerable. A total of 323 booths have been identified as critical while 84 booths are both critical and vulnerable.

A total of 369 candidates are contesting the elections, the votes for which will be counted on March 2.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm diaz one poic
যে ৪ সূত্রে দিয়াজের মৃত্যুরহস্য উদঘাটনের দাবি সিআইডি’র
বাংলাদেশ
1677391605 photo
Ten-man Atletico hold Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw | Football News
খেলাধুলা
Child Death 1 1
অ্যাডিনোভাইরাসে ফের মৃত্যু শহরে! এবার বলি ৯ মাসের শিশু! আতঙ্ক বাড়ছে কলকাতায় 9 Month old child death in B C Roy Hospital in Kolkata raised concern Adenovirus Scare continues in Bengal – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
samantha 12
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is The ‘Beauty and The Beast’ In Latest Click As She Rides a Horse
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
summer gadgets

Summer Gadgets: এই ১০টি সুপার কুল গ্যাজেট আছে? আপনার সামনে মাথা নোয়াতে বাধ্য হবে গরম

 windows 11

Durga Puja 2021: পুজোতেও ওয়ার্ক ফ্রম হোম? একঘেয়েমি কাটাতে কাজে লাগান মাইক্রোসফট টিমস-এর পার্সোনাল চ্যাটস!

 wm GM Kader 750x563 1

দেশে একনায়কতন্ত্র চলছে: জি এম কাদের

 wm noakhali university

নীরব নোবিপ্রবিতে রঙ ছড়াচ্ছে কৃষ্ণচূড়া

 APTOPIX 2021 Latin Grammy Awards Person of the Year 02070

Power Doesn’t Corrupt, Power Unmasks

 wm CTG Arrest 1

গাড়ি ভাংচুর-আগুন: যুবদল-ছাত্রদলের ৩ নেতা গ্রেফতার

 218430837 964878257679559 4706027651457580941 n 1

করোনায় আরও ৮৮ জনের প্রাণহানি

 COTTON USA scaled

ষষ্ট বারের মতো বাংলাদেশে অনুষ্ঠিত হল কটন ডে

 durga puja 1 1

মহাঅষ্টমী আজ, এবারও হচ্ছে না কুমারী পূজা

 block market2 2

ব্লক মার্কেটে ৬১ কোম্পানির ২২০ কোটি টাকার লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad