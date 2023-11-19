রবিবার , ১৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৫ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘Crows Start Cawing, Noise Pollution Has Increased’: CM Shinde’s Dig at ‘Besur’ State of Politics

untitled design 2023 07 11t133725.318


Last Updated: November 20, 2023, 00:04 IST

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde performed bhoomi pujan of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Sangeet Vidyalaya in Thane. (Image: Facebook/File)

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde performed bhoomi pujan of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Sangeet Vidyalaya in Thane.
(Image: Facebook/File)

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, who heads a coalition government of Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), performed bhoomi pujan of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Sangeet Vidyalaya in his home turf Thane

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday slammed his political opponents using a music analogy. He said the current state of politics is “besur” (not in tune). In a dig at his political opponents, the chief minister said, “Every morning, some crows start cawing which continues through the day. They pollute the atmosphere. Due to them, noise pollution has increased”.

He added: “Presently, everything is ‘besur’ sur (musical note which is not in tune) in politics.”

Shinde, who heads a coalition government comprising Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), performed bhoomi pujan of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Sangeet Vidyalaya in his home turf Thane and also inaugurated different civic projects.

“The world had witnessed a Lata Mangeshkar era wherein she mesmerised the people with her rich repertoire of songs,” he said.

The chief minister directed the Thane municipal corporation to ensure that roads in the city remain clean and dirt-free. Notably, the Mumbai civic body has undertaken washing of roads in the megapolis to curb pollution, mainly caused by dust.

“I want to see Thane city as clean as Mumbai,” said Shinde, the MLA from Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat in the city.

Hailing the late Lata Mangeshkar, Shinde said, “There are various yugs (eras) and during this ‘kaliyug’, there was Lata-yug (era of Lata Mangeshkar). She is the pride of the country. Her songs have become a source of life for many”, adding that the upcoming music school named after Latadidi is an attempt to preserve her memory and pass on the tradition of various forms of music to the coming generations.

Shinde said the state government is always ready to assist civic works and has allotted Rs 50 crore for desilting wells in Thane.

(With PTI inputs)

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad.



