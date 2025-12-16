মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:০৯ অপরাহ্ন
CSK Squad IPL 2026: Complete Chennai Super Kings Team and Full Players List

  মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
CSK Squad IPL 2026: Complete Chennai Super Kings Team and Full Players List | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings head into the IPL auction with a sizeable purse of Rs 43.40 crore and nine slots to fill, including four overseas positions, giving the five-time champions ample flexibility to reshape their squad. CSK have opted for a bold reset, releasing several high-profile names such as Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Matheesha Pathirana and Sam Curran, along with experienced Indian players Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar and Rahul Tripathi.The decision underlines CSK’s intent to recalibrate their core while continuing to back a strong retained group led by MS Dhoni and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. The franchise has also shown faith in a mix of youth and overseas talent, retaining players like Dewald Brevis, Noor Ahmad and Nathan Ellis, alongside key Indian contributors Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Choudhary. Young prospects such as Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel and Anshul Kamboj further highlight CSK’s long-term planning.

With a healthy purse and multiple vacancies, CSK are expected to be active at the auction, targeting proven match-winners as well as emerging talent to bolster their squad. The availability of four overseas slots adds another layer of intrigue, as the franchise looks to strike the right balance between experience and youth ahead of the new season.Players Released:Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Siddarth, Deepak Hooda, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Matheesha Pathirana, Sam Curran, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rahul Tripathi, Shaikh Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Vijay ShankarPlayers Retained: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brewis, Shivam Dube, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Khaleel Ahmed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Jamie Overton, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul KambojPlayers bought at auction: Akeal Hosein (Rs 2 crore)



