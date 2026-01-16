শুক্রবার, ১৬ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৬:৩৯ অপরাহ্ন
David Warner goes past Virat Kohli to move to number three in elite T20 list | Cricket News

  শুক্রবার, ১৬ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
David Warner (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

David Warner’s love affair with T20 cricket continues to grow, and the Big Bash League has once again been the stage for another statement knock. In the 37th match of BBL 2025–26 between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers, Warner stood tall, producing a breathtaking unbeaten 110 off 65 balls as Thunder posted 189 for 6 in their 20 overs. While wickets kept falling at the other end, Warner held the innings together with control, power and remarkable clarity. It was a lone-warrior effort, one that reminded everyone why he remains one of the most feared batters in the shortest format. The innings also pushed Warner past Virat Kohli on the all-time list of most T20 hundreds. Warner now has 10 T20 centuries, moving ahead of Kohli’s nine, and sits third overall behind Chris Gayle with 22 and Babar Azam with 11.

Bangladesh cricket in turmoil: What it means for the T20 World Cup?

Most hundreds in T20 cricket22 – Chris Gayle11 – Babar Azam10 – David Warner*9 – Virat Kohli9 – Rilee Rossouw The night carried extra significance beyond Warner’s hundred. It marked Mitchell Starc’s first BBL appearance in 11 seasons. Starc finished with figures of 1 for 31 from four overs, while Sam Curran was the standout with the ball for the Sixers, picking up 3 for 28 and keeping Thunder from crossing the 200 mark. Warner’s hundred also strengthened his place in BBL history. He now has three BBL hundreds, joint-most alongside Ben McDermott and Steven Smith. Even more impressively, this was Warner’s eighth individual century of the 2025–26 BBL season, the highest ever in a single edition of the tournament. When the broader numbers are laid out, the comparison with Kohli becomes fascinating. Kohli has scored 13,543 runs from 414 T20 matches at an average of 41.92 with a strike rate of 134.67, alongside nine hundreds and 105 fifties. Warner, meanwhile, has amassed 13,918 runs from 431 matches at a strike rate of 140.45, with 10 hundreds and 115 fifties.



After India head coach Gautam Gambhir, KL Rahul visits Mahakaleshwar Temple to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings – Watch | Cricket News

ICC corrects Virat Kohli ranking error after fan backlash as India great jumps to third on all-time list | Cricket News

Where is Riyan Parag? Inside details of all-rounder’s recovery at the BCCI CoE | Cricket News

England Under-19 5/0 in 0.3 Overs

There is no perfect race: Andre De Grasse | More sports News

Work in progress: Nitish Reddy’s lean returns raise doubts over Hardik Pandya backup plan for 2027 World Cup | Cricket News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
