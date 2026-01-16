David Warner goes past Virat Kohli to move to number three in elite T20 list | Cricket News

David Warner (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

David Warner’s love affair with T20 cricket continues to grow, and the Big Bash League has once again been the stage for another statement knock. In the 37th match of BBL 2025–26 between Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers, Warner stood tall, producing a breathtaking unbeaten 110 off 65 balls as Thunder posted 189 for 6 in their 20 overs. While wickets kept falling at the other end, Warner held the innings together with control, power and remarkable clarity. It was a lone-warrior effort, one that reminded everyone why he remains one of the most feared batters in the shortest format. The innings also pushed Warner past Virat Kohli on the all-time list of most T20 hundreds. Warner now has 10 T20 centuries, moving ahead of Kohli’s nine, and sits third overall behind Chris Gayle with 22 and Babar Azam with 11.

Most hundreds in T20 cricket22 – Chris Gayle11 – Babar Azam10 – David Warner*9 – Virat Kohli9 – Rilee Rossouw The night carried extra significance beyond Warner’s hundred. It marked Mitchell Starc’s first BBL appearance in 11 seasons. Starc finished with figures of 1 for 31 from four overs, while Sam Curran was the standout with the ball for the Sixers, picking up 3 for 28 and keeping Thunder from crossing the 200 mark. Warner’s hundred also strengthened his place in BBL history. He now has three BBL hundreds, joint-most alongside Ben McDermott and Steven Smith . Even more impressively, this was Warner’s eighth individual century of the 2025–26 BBL season, the highest ever in a single edition of the tournament. When the broader numbers are laid out, the comparison with Kohli becomes fascinating. Kohli has scored 13,543 runs from 414 T20 matches at an average of 41.92 with a strike rate of 134.67, alongside nine hundreds and 105 fifties. Warner, meanwhile, has amassed 13,918 runs from 431 matches at a strike rate of 140.45, with 10 hundreds and 115 fifties.