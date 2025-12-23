Deepti Sharma becomes No. 1 T20I bowler; Laura Wolvaardt dethrones Smriti Mandhana as top ODI batter | Cricket News

Deepti Sharma and Laura Wolvaardt (PTI)

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma and South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt have made significant strides in the latest ICC Women’s Player Rankings, both claiming the top spots in their respective categories. Deepti Sharma climbed to No. 1 among T20I bowlers for the first time in her career, following a strong performance in India’s opening T20I against Sri Lanka at home. Wolvaardt, meanwhile, reclaimed the top position among ODI batters, previously held by India’s Smriti Mandhana, after finishing South Africa’s ODI series against Ireland on a high note.

Australia’s Annabel Sutherland had been the leading T20I bowler since August, but Deepti’s impressive 1-20 from four overs in Vizag proved decisive. Her efforts in India’s eight-wicket win earned her five rating points, giving her a slender one-point advantage over Sutherland at the summit of the T20I bowling charts. Deepti’s teammate Arundhati Reddy also made gains, moving up five places to 36th among T20I bowlers following the Sri Lanka match. On the batting front, Jemimah Rodrigues was the standout climber, rising five spots to reach ninth position in the T20I batter rankings after scoring an unbeaten half-century and earning the Player of the Match award. Rodrigues now joins fellow Indians Mandhana (third) and Shafali Verma (10th) in the top 10. In ODIs, Wolvaardt’s remarkable form saw her leapfrog Mandhana to reclaim the No. 1 spot. The South African captain scored back-to-back centuries in the final two matches of the three-match series against Ireland, helping her side secure a 3-0 sweep and reaching a career-high rating. Mandhana dropped to second place as a result. Other South African players also benefited from strong performances. Sune Luus rose seven places to 34th among ODI batters and climbed 11 spots to 22nd in the ODI all-rounders rankings, thanks to her contributions with both bat and ball. Ireland’s players also made notable progress in the rankings. Arlene Kelly moved up five spots to 27th among ODI bowlers, Gaby Lewis advanced four places to 18th, and Amy Hunter climbed three spots to 28th, highlighting the strides the Irish team is making in both bowling and batting departments. Overall, the latest rankings reflect standout performances across India, South Africa, and Ireland, with Deepti Sharma and Laura Wolvaardt cementing their status as leaders in women’s cricket.