Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Thundered In The Delhi Assembly | Arvind Kejriwal Latest News | News18

BJP came to destroy democracy, but Lord Krishna exposed them in front of the country; CM Arvind Kejriwal Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal thundered in the Delhi Assembly, those who had come to destroy the Indian democracy, Lord Krishna exposed them in front of the whole country The court is like a temple and the judge is like God, when the judge gives a verdict, it is said that God has given the verdict Yesterday Lord Krishna was present in the Supreme Court, yesterday God was speaking through the Chief Justice, through the Legislative Assembly we want to thank the Supreme Court God exposed the BJP in front of the whole country, BJP does not win elections, BJP steals elections