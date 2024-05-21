মঙ্গলবার , ২১ মে ২০২৪ | ৭ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Delhi court frames charges of sexual harassment against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh | More sports News

NEW DELHI: A court in Delhi has formally charged Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), with sexual harassment, intimidation, and outraging the modesty of women.
The charges were framed on Tuesday in a criminal case brought forward by female wrestlers. When asked to enter his plea before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot, Singh maintained his innocence and opted for a trial.
“Why will I plead guilty when I am not guilty?” Singh said.
Furthermore, the court also charged Vinod Tomar, the former assistant secretary of the WFI, with criminal intimidation in the same case.
As a consequence of the sexual harassment allegations against him, Singh, who currently serves as a BJP Member of Parliament from Kaiserganj, Uttar Pradesh, was denied a ticket to run in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Instead, the party has nominated his son, Karan Bhushan Singh, to contest the seat.
(Inputs from PTI)





প্রথম বাংলাদেশি হিসেবে ‘লোৎসে’ জয় করলেন বাবর আলী
Delhi court frames charges of sexual harassment against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh | More sports News
First Look Of Manoj Manchu As ‘Black Sword’ From Teja Sajja’s Mirai Out
