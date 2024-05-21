Delhi court frames charges of sexual harassment against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh | More sports News







NEW DELHI: A court in Delhi has formally charged Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh , the former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), with sexual harassment , intimidation, and outraging the modesty of women.

The charges were framed on Tuesday in a criminal case brought forward by female wrestlers . When asked to enter his plea before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot , Singh maintained his innocence and opted for a trial.

“Why will I plead guilty when I am not guilty?” Singh said.

Furthermore, the court also charged Vinod Tomar , the former assistant secretary of the WFI, with criminal intimidation in the same case.

As a consequence of the sexual harassment allegations against him, Singh, who currently serves as a BJP Member of Parliament from Kaiserganj, Uttar Pradesh, was denied a ticket to run in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Instead, the party has nominated his son, Karan Bhushan Singh, to contest the seat.

(Inputs from PTI)









