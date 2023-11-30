বৃহস্পতিবার , ৩০ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৫ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Delhi Excise Scam: Manish Sisodia Moves SC Seeking Review of Order Denying Him Bail

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৩০, ২০২৩ ১২:৫৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
sisodia reached delhi 2023 11 e325578b3c28907532f961a6e18d5f8c


AAP leader Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26. The ED arrested him in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9. (Image: ANI/X)

AAP leader Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26. The ED arrested him in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9. (Image: ANI/X)

The SC had on October 30 refused to grant him bail, saying the accusation against him of facilitating “windfall gains” of Rs 338 crore to wholesale liquor dealers was “tentatively supported” by evidence

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order denying him bail in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The top court had on October 30 refused to grant him bail, saying the accusation against him of facilitating “windfall gains” of Rs 338 crore to wholesale liquor dealers was “tentatively supported” by evidence.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti, which termed several charges levelled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Sisodia as debatable, had said, “However, there is one clear ground or charge in the complaint filed under the PML Act, which is free from perceptible legal challenge and the facts as alleged are tentatively supported by material and evidence.” 

It had referred to the CBI’s chargesheet, which said the excess amount of 7 percent commission/fee earned by wholesale distributors of Rs 338 crore constitutes an offence as defined under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which relates to a public servant being bribed.

The bench said as per the ED’s complaint, the amount of Rs 338 crore constituted the proceeds of crime. “This amount was earned by the wholesale distributors in a span of 10 months. This figure cannot be disputed or challenged. Thus, the new excise policy was meant to give windfall gains to select few wholesale distributors, who in turn had agreed to give kickbacks and bribes,” the bench had noted from the CBI’s chargesheet, adding that the “conspiracy and involvement of the appellant Manish Sisodia is well established”.

About alleged middleman Dinesh Arora’s claim of Rs 2.20 crore bribe paid to Sisodia, the bench had said it is not a charge or an allegation made in the chargesheet filed by the CBI and it may be difficult to regard the alleged payment as a “proceed of crime” under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the “scam”. The AAP leader has been in custody since then. The ED arrested Sisodia in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9 after questioning him in Tihar jail.

Sisodia, who held the excise portfolio, resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28. The Delhi government had implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

According to the investigating agencies, the profit margins of wholesalers were arbitrarily increased from 5 percent to 12 percent under the new policy. The agencies have alleged that the new policy resulted in cartelisation and those ineligible for liquor licences were favoured for monetary benefits. However, the Delhi government and Sisodia have denied any wrongdoing and said the new policy would have led to an increase in revenue.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)

oindrila 2023 11 1e87383c1ad02e619763e4db1279f9af
Oindrila Mukherjee

Oindrila Mukherjee is a senior sub-editor who works for the rewrite and breaking news desks. Her nine years of experience in print and digital journalRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG CID Photo 29 11 2023 800x420
এয়ার অ্যারাবিয়া থেকে ৩ কোটি টাকার সোনার বার জব্দ
বাংলাদেশ
1701305657 photo
‘Certainly cheapens this series’: Michael Hussey on India-Australia T20Is just after World Cup | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
rekha sam bahadur 2023 11 d89411466b40c4763f465e514814b504 16x9
Rekha SURPRISES Everyone at Sam Bahadur Premiere By Bowing Down To Vicky Kaushal’s Poster; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
sisodia reached delhi 2023 11 e325578b3c28907532f961a6e18d5f8c 16x9
Delhi Excise Scam: Manish Sisodia Moves SC Seeking Review of Order Denying Him Bail
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Amir hosen Amu 14dall

‘নড়াইলের ঘটনা দেশকে অস্থিতিশীল করার ষড়যন্ত্র’

 IMG 20220509 WA0028

টাঙ্গাইলে জেলা পুলিশের মাস্টার প্যারেড অনুষ্ঠিত

 wm Amir Khosru 800x420

আমীর খসরুর মুক্তি দাবি করলেন চট্টগ্রামের বিএনপি নেতারা

 1641999860 photo

Shuttler Tasnim Mir becomes first Indian to claim World No. 1 status in U-19 girls singles | Badminton News

 anjeer

Does Anjeer Help in Weight Loss? Here’s What You Need to Know

 1699689522 photo

Virat Kohli: IND vs NED, World Cup Preview: Virat Kohli eyes landmark century as India take on Netherlands | Cricket News

 MOON 1

Chandrayaan 3: পৃথিবীতে আপনার ওজন ৬০ কেজি হলে চাঁদে আপনার ওজন কত? এতটাই কম যে শুনলে চমকে উঠবেন!

 1691234798 photo

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol joins Manchester City | Football News

 mannats nameplate taken down prthvirajs title changed

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Nameplate Taken Down, Akshay Kumar Starrer Prithviraj Is Now Samrat Prithviraj

 California

ক্যালিফোর্নিয়ায় বন্দুকধারীর গুলিতে ৮ সহকর্মী নিহত