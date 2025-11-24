Delhi pollution: NRAI seeks government’s clarification ahead of Nationals – ‘We can’t go against the law of the land’ | More sports News

A man covers his face with a handkerchief as a shield from the air pollution on a smog-filled morning in New Delhi (Photo Credit: AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has requested clarification from the Delhi government regarding the National Championships scheduled for next month, considering the worsening air quality in the capital. The Delhi government has already instructed educational institutions and sports organisations to delay physical sports competitions due to poor air conditions. The NRAI plans to conduct its annual nationals at Dr Karni Singh Ranges in Tughlaqabad from December 11 to January 4, with shotgun events scheduled for December 1-5. The rifle events will be held in Bhopal.

Delhi Air Pollution Protest At India Gate Turns Violent Amid ‘Madvi Hidma Amar Rahe’ Slogans

The NRAI is also considering alternative venues through internal discussions if required.“The Delhi government order says it’s specifically for the students and the schools. We are now seeking clarification from the body that has issued the orders. We will wait for their decision,” NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia told PTI.On November 19, the Supreme Court requested the Commission for Air Quality Management to consider postponing open-air sports competitions in Delhi-NCR planned for November and December to safer months due to pollution concerns.The Delhi High Court has asked for a status report from the Directorate of Education regarding a plea from school students about scheduling outdoor sports events during peak pollution months from November to January.The Delhi government issued directives on November 21 requiring NCR state governments and Delhi administration to postpone such events due to high pollution levels. Universities, colleges, and sports associations recognised by national federations and the Union sports ministry were included in this order. “We will be following what the government says,” said Bhatia.“Yes, of course. We are trying our best and if we get the permission we will organise the competition.”“If we get permission we will organise it, otherwise we won’t. Naturally shifting (is an option). We can’t go against the law of the land.“That issue is already being discussed internally.“We are open with the options. It will be inconvenience to everyone, not just the NRAI, the athletes also. (In the event of a shift) we’ll have to move the logistics. We will try to have the competition on the same dates. NRAI cannot be blamed for that.”The situation remains uncertain as the NRAI awaits government response while keeping alternative options ready for the national championships.