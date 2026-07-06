মঙ্গলবার, ০৭ জুলাই ২০২৬, ০৫:০৭ অপরাহ্ন
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Despite outrage, Balogun starts for USA vs Belgium in FIFA World Cup last-16 clash after Trump’s intervention | Football News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ৭ জুলাই, ২০২৬
  • ৪৯ সময় দেখুন
Despite outrage, Balogun starts for USA vs Belgium in FIFA World Cup last-16 clash after Trump’s intervention | Football News


United States’ Folarin Balogun warms up ahead of the World Cup round of 16 match between the United States and Belgium.(AP Photo)

Star forward Folarin Balogun has been named in the United States’ starting lineup for Tuesday’s high-voltage World Cup Round of 16 clash against Belgium, taking the pitch just hours after FIFA rejected an official European appeal in a controversy that has completely divided the sporting world.Balogun was slapped with an automatic one-match ban after receiving a straight red card for stepping on an opponent’s ankle during the Americans’ 2-0 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina. However, following a personal phone call from US President Donald Trump to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the governing body’s disciplinary committee made the extraordinary decision to suspend the ban for a year, allowing the striker to play.Global Backlash and ProtestsThe highly controversial ruling triggered immediate fury across European football. European governing body UEFA launched a scathing attack on the decision, labeling it “unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable.” In a desperate bid to block the striker from playing, the Royal Belgian Football Association lodged an official appeal to reinstate the suspension. However, FIFA’s appeals committee abruptly denied the request, ruling that the Belgian federation lacked the proper legal standing to challenge the disciplinary committee’s choice.The tense political drama spilled over into the streets of Seattle before kickoff. Furious Belgian supporters marched to Lumen Field chanting “FIFA Mafia” to protest what they view as unfair political interference. Trying to cool down the situation, Infantino stated publicly that he played no personal role in the independent disciplinary committee’s ruling. The committee also handed Balogun a 40,000 dollar fine, a penalty that can be cleared by the US Soccer Federation.Quarter-Final stakesBalogun’s inclusion is a massive boost for the tournament co-hosts, as his three goals currently lead the American scoring charts. History is on the line for the United States team, which has never won consecutive knockout-stage matches in World Cup history.The match offers a chance for revenge, as Belgium famously eliminated the Americans at this exact stage during the 2014 edition. The winner of this highly heated contest will advance to face Spain on Friday in Inglewood, California, for a spot in the semi-finals.



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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

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দুদক মামলায় চাকরিচ্যুত সেই আবুল হাসানের বিরুদ্ধে গ্রামবাসীর নানা অভিযোগ
দুদক মামলায় চাকরিচ্যুত সেই আবুল হাসানের বিরুদ্ধে গ্রামবাসীর নানা অভিযোগ
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