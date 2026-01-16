‘Detrimental to his growth’: Ex-India coach questions Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing U19 World Cup | Cricket News

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (ANI)

Former India women’s team head coach WV Raman has urged caution over the usage of 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the Under-19 level, warning that such exposure could work against the youngster’s long-term development if the bigger picture is not kept in mind. Raman’s comments came on the same day India made a winning start to their Under-19 World Cup campaign, beating the USA by six wickets via the DLS method at the Queens Sport Club in Bulawayo. Led by Ayush Mhatre, India overcame rain interruptions to go 1–0 up in Group B.

Sooryavanshi has been one of the most talked-about names in Indian cricket over the past year. After making his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals last season, he became the youngest Indian to score a century in the tournament’s history. The left-hander then continued his scoring spree across tours of Australia, England and South Africa, performances that earned him an India A call-up for the Rising Stars Asia Cup. Despite being tipped as one of India’s key players at the U19 World Cup, Raman feels the context of Sooryavanshi’s rapid rise needs careful consideration.

WV Raman post

“This could be an unpopular opinion. Suryavanshi has performed extremely well in the A series and the IPL. Making him play at the U-19 level is likely to be detrimental to his growth. He may win matches no doubt, but it should be always be about the big picture,” Raman wrote on X, formerly Twitter. On the field, Sooryavanshi endured a quiet start to the tournament. Against the USA, he lasted just four deliveries, charging down the track in an attempt to slog on the leg side before having his stumps knocked over. He departed for two, despite coming into the competition in good touch after smashing 96 off 50 balls against Scotland in India’s first warm-up game. India, however, did enough in a rain-affected contest to secure victory. Henil Patel starred with the ball, claiming five wickets as the USA were bowled out for 107 in 36 overs. Sooryavanshi also chipped in with the ball, taking the final wicket of Nitish Sudini. In the chase, Abhigyan Kundu remained unbeaten on 42, while Kanishk Chouhan added a steady 18 not out to guide India home comfortably. India will face Bangladesh next on Saturday before wrapping up their group-stage campaign against New Zealand on January 24, with Sooryavanshi expected to remain a central figure as the tournament progresses.