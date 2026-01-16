শনিবার, ১৭ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৭:৫৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
A Look At Her Iconic Performances ‘Detrimental to his growth’: Ex-India coach questions Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing U19 World Cup | Cricket News ‘Gautam Gambhir fired the gun from Ajit Agarkar’s shoulder’: Ex-India player on Rohit Sharma’s ODI captaincy removal | Cricket News Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are ‘Done’ Romantically; Relationship ‘Just About Co-Parenting’ | Hollywood News Dynamic Duo’s Gaeko And Wife Kim Su Mi Divorce After 14 Years: ‘Shared Responsibility’ | Korean News Sana Khan’s Husband Mufti Anas Sayed ‘Brainwashed’ Her To Quit Bollywood? Actress Reacts | Bollywood News Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Box Office Flop: How Much Did Kartik Aaryan Get Paid? | Bollywood News জামায়াত আমিরের ৩ দিনের নির্বাচনি সফরসূচি Dhurandhar 2: Revisiting Rehman Dakait’s Death Amid Akshaye Khanna’s Comeback Rumours | Bollywood News Jennie Sizzles In A Black Bralette As She Drops Pics From Bold ‘J2NNI5’ Photo Exhibition | Korean News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Detrimental to his growth’: Ex-India coach questions Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing U19 World Cup | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৭ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
‘Detrimental to his growth’: Ex-India coach questions Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing U19 World Cup | Cricket News


Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (ANI)

Former India women’s team head coach WV Raman has urged caution over the usage of 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the Under-19 level, warning that such exposure could work against the youngster’s long-term development if the bigger picture is not kept in mind. Raman’s comments came on the same day India made a winning start to their Under-19 World Cup campaign, beating the USA by six wickets via the DLS method at the Queens Sport Club in Bulawayo. Led by Ayush Mhatre, India overcame rain interruptions to go 1–0 up in Group B.

Bangladesh cricket in turmoil: What it means for the T20 World Cup?

Sooryavanshi has been one of the most talked-about names in Indian cricket over the past year. After making his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals last season, he became the youngest Indian to score a century in the tournament’s history. The left-hander then continued his scoring spree across tours of Australia, England and South Africa, performances that earned him an India A call-up for the Rising Stars Asia Cup. Despite being tipped as one of India’s key players at the U19 World Cup, Raman feels the context of Sooryavanshi’s rapid rise needs careful consideration.

WV Raman

WV Raman post

“This could be an unpopular opinion. Suryavanshi has performed extremely well in the A series and the IPL. Making him play at the U-19 level is likely to be detrimental to his growth. He may win matches no doubt, but it should be always be about the big picture,” Raman wrote on X, formerly Twitter. On the field, Sooryavanshi endured a quiet start to the tournament. Against the USA, he lasted just four deliveries, charging down the track in an attempt to slog on the leg side before having his stumps knocked over. He departed for two, despite coming into the competition in good touch after smashing 96 off 50 balls against Scotland in India’s first warm-up game. India, however, did enough in a rain-affected contest to secure victory. Henil Patel starred with the ball, claiming five wickets as the USA were bowled out for 107 in 36 overs. Sooryavanshi also chipped in with the ball, taking the final wicket of Nitish Sudini. In the chase, Abhigyan Kundu remained unbeaten on 42, while Kanishk Chouhan added a steady 18 not out to guide India home comfortably. India will face Bangladesh next on Saturday before wrapping up their group-stage campaign against New Zealand on January 24, with Sooryavanshi expected to remain a central figure as the tournament progresses.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Gautam Gambhir fired the gun from Ajit Agarkar’s shoulder’: Ex-India player on Rohit Sharma’s ODI captaincy removal | Cricket News

‘Gautam Gambhir fired the gun from Ajit Agarkar’s shoulder’: Ex-India player on Rohit Sharma’s ODI captaincy removal | Cricket News

Vishvaraj Jadeja’s unbeaten 165 powers Saurashtra into Vijay Hazare Trophy final | Cricket News

Vishvaraj Jadeja’s unbeaten 165 powers Saurashtra into Vijay Hazare Trophy final | Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi drafted into India T20I squad as Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma miss series | Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi drafted into India T20I squad as Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma miss series | Cricket News

‘Unacceptable and highly unprofessional’: Denmark star again questions India’s readiness for World Championships | Badminton News

‘Unacceptable and highly unprofessional’: Denmark star again questions India’s readiness for World Championships | Badminton News

Pakistan’s Babar Azam furious at Steve Smith in BBL; video goes viral – Watch | Cricket News

Pakistan’s Babar Azam furious at Steve Smith in BBL; video goes viral – Watch | Cricket News

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 182/7 in 20.0 Overs | GG vs RCB, WPL Live Score: RCB set for final overs push after top-order collapse

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 182/7 in 20.0 Overs | GG vs RCB, WPL Live Score: RCB set for final overs push after top-order collapse

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST