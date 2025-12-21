Devon Conway etches his name in history, becomes the first to achieve this feat… | Cricket News

Devon Conway of New Zealand (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Devon Conway produced a performance for the ages at Bay Oval, scripting a slice of New Zealand cricket history in the third and final Test against the West Indies. The left-handed opener became the first player from the country to score a double-century and a century in the same Test, a feat achieved by only a handful of batters in the long history of the format. After his monumental 227 in the first innings, Conway returned in the second to compile a calm and assured 100, bringing up the landmark shortly before the tea interval on the fourth day. The effort placed the 34-year-old in an exclusive global list, making him just the 10th cricketer ever to combine a double-hundred and a hundred in one Test match. In doing so, he joined an elite group that includes the likes of Brian Lara, Graham Gooch, Kumar Sangakkara, Marnus Labuschagne, and Shubman Gill.

Conway’s marathon knock in the first innings was the cornerstone of New Zealand’s dominant position in the match, as the hosts amassed 575 for 8. The West Indies showed resilience in reply, battling their way to 420 all out, but remained on the back foot throughout. The second-innings century was Conway’s seventh in Test cricket, further cementing his reputation as one of New Zealand’s most reliable performers at the highest level. The hosts entered the final Test holding a 1–0 advantage in the three-match series, following a draw in Christchurch and a convincing nine-wicket win in Wellington. Conway’s stay in the second innings ended just after tea. Attempting a pull shot, he picked out deep mid-wicket, where Jayden Seales judged the ball perfectly, moving to his left before leaping to complete a sharp two-handed catch off Kavem Hodge. Tom Latham, batting alongside Conway, was also dismissed shortly after reaching his century, with Hodge and Seales again combining to strike for the visitors. With Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra both accelerating towards their half-centuries, Latham opted to declare, setting the West Indies a daunting target of 462 to chase in the final innings.