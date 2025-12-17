Dhoni’s last dance? Ex-India batter reads the signs as CSK bet big on youth at IPL Auction | Cricket News

MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming (Agency Image)

NEW DELHI: Former India and Chennai Super Kings batter Robin Uthappa believes the speculation surrounding MS Dhoni’s future can finally be put to rest, insisting that the IPL 2026 season is set to be the 44-year-old legend’s last as a player. Speaking after CSK’s strikingly youth-focused auction strategy, Uthappa said the franchise’s clear shift in philosophy points to Dhoni preparing for a transition from player to mentor.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“I think the writing is on the wall. This is clearly going to be MS Dhoni’s last season. No more conjecture, no more speculation,” Uthappa told JioHotstar on Tuesday. “All the signs point towards that when you look at the investment in youth and the kind of teams they have picked since last year.”

IPL 2026 Mini Auction: CSK Go Big on Uncapped Talent | Stephen Fleming & Shashwat Goenka

CSK’s auction approach underlined that belief. Of the Rs 41 crore spent on nine players, a staggering Rs 28.4 crore — nearly 60 per cent of their purse — was invested in just two uncapped youngsters. Teenage keeper-batter Kartik Sharma was snapped up for Rs 14.20 crore, while 20-year-old left-arm spin all-rounder Prashant Veer commanded a similar price, instantly becoming among the most expensive uncapped players in IPL history.For Uthappa, the aggressive backing of raw talent signals Dhoni’s evolving role within the franchise. “They are focused on developing talent, uncovering talent and keeping that talent within the franchise,” he said. “If you can develop another Jadeja with the kind of mentorship MS Dhoni provides, along with the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad, why not?”

The shift has been building for some time. Ahead of the auction, CSK traded Ravindra Jadeja to Rajasthan Royals and brought in middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar — players firmly in their prime. The arrival of Sanju Samson further strengthens the idea of a succession plan, with Dhoni expected to gradually step back from on-field responsibilities.“We all know that if he is not playing, he will be mentoring the side,” Uthappa added. “I think this year he will operate as a mentor-cum-player. He is already viewing things from that perspective.”For years, Dhoni’s retirement has been a perennial IPL talking point. Even after leading CSK to the title in 2023, the former India captain chose to continue, driven by a desire to give fans a fitting farewell. Now, with CSK placing their future in the hands of Ruturaj Gaikwad and investing heavily in youth, the franchise appears to be preparing for life after ‘Captain Cool’ — with Dhoni still very much at the heart of it.