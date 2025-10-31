‘Didn’t see them as enemies’: Why India hockey players shook hands with Pakistan counterparts | Exclusive | Hockey News

Indian junior hockey players defied political tensions by sharing high-fives with their Pakistani counterparts

NEW DELHI: Handshakes, usually a simple sporting gesture exchanged before or after a game, have become a point of political debate in recent months.With India’s men’s cricket team refusing to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts in honour of the Pahalgam terror victims, not once but thrice over three consecutive Sundays, and the women’s team following suit during the Women’s World Cup the following weekend, many expected athletes in other sports to follow the trend set by Indian cricket.Things, however, took a different turn in mid-October when India men’s junior hockey team faced Pakistan in mid-October during the Sultan of Johor Cup.After a fiery encounter that ended in a 3-3 draw, players from both sides exchanged high-fives, a moment that delighted neutral sports fans.

India’s gesture was widely appreciated online as a display of true sportsmanship.“It wasn’t like we were told not to shake hands. As players, we all play with hard work and dedication, and we didn’t see them as enemies or anything like that. That’s why we shook hands. They’re players just like us,” said Roshan Kujur, a midfielder from India’s silver-winning squad, in an exclusive conversation with TimesofIndia.com.“With Pakistan, it’s always about winning. We have to beat them. But in the end, it turned out to be a draw. Still, it was a good match,” added Sunil PB, a defender in the side.

Elaborating on the pressure that comes with an India–Pakistan fixture, Kujur added: “First of all, losing to Pakistan is not an option. There’s always pressure in an India–Pakistan game; the name itself brings pressure. But we tried to handle it well and focus on giving our best.”After an impressive campaign, India finished with a silver medal following a narrow 2-1 loss to Australia, which was an improvement on their bronze from the previous edition.Both Kujur and Sunil will represent Vedanta Kalinga Lancers in the upcoming season of the Hockey India League (HIL).While Kujur was part of the squad last season, Sunil became one of their latest signings during the mini-auction.

For both 21-year-olds, HIL is a chance to build on their learnings and take their game to the next level. "I'll talk to senior players, take their feedback on how I can improve, and apply that in my game," said Kujur."This will be my first season with the Lancers. I'll focus on improving my drag flicks and try to learn from all the big players who are coming, by watching and observing them," Sunil added.