Diego Maradona: Trial for eight accused in Diego Maradona’s death postponed by Argentine criminal court | Football News







NEW DELHI: An Argentine criminal court has deferred the commencement of a trial concerning the criminal negligence linked to the demise of football icon Diego Maradona to October 1, from its initial start date of June 4.

This decision was made by the court located in San Isidro, near Buenos Aires, following the emergence of several unresolved issues highlighted by all parties involved in the case, as reported by local media. The specific details of these issues were not disclosed by the court.

Diego Maradona, celebrated for leading Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup, passed away at the age of 60 on November 25, 2020, due to cardiorespiratory arrest. The initiation of the investigation into his death was prompted by requests from Maradona’s family members shortly after his passing.

The trial targets eight individuals, including medical professionals and nursing staff, who are accused of contributing to Maradona’s death. Maradona was under their care at a rented property following a surgery intended to address potential brain bleeding. The accused have refuted claims of any misconduct or lapses in the medical treatment provided to Maradona.

A pivotal aspect of the case yet to be determined is whether the trial will be conducted before the three magistrates of the court or a popular jury, as requested by one of the accused nurses. The trial is expected to feature testimonies from over 200 witnesses, encompassing Maradona’s daughters and several of his former partners.

A medical examination report revealed that Maradona suffered from cardiac insufficiency and experienced prolonged agony for up to 12 hours prior to his death.

The report further indicated that Maradona did not receive the level of medical care appropriate for a patient in his condition, raising questions about the adequacy of the treatment he was provided. This trial aims to address these concerns and ascertain the accountability of the individuals involved in Maradona’s care.

(Inputs from AP)









Source link