Dilip Vengsarkar elected ICA’s male representative in BCCI apex council | Cricket News

MUMBAI: Former India skipper and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar was on Saturday elected as the Indian Cricketers Association‘s male representative in the BCCI Apex Council. The 116-Test veteran defeated former India batsman Ashok Malhotra, who was earlier the first-ever president of ICA, 402-230 in the election.
“I would like to thank the former cricketers who voted for me and I will always try to have a better coordination between ICA and the BCCI,” Vengsarkar, who has earlier been a vice-president at the Mumbai Cricket Association for a number of years, told TOI.
Ex-India women’s team captain Shubhangi Kulkarni was elected unopposed as the female cricketers’ representative. Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha was re-elected as the ICA representative in the IPL Governing Council, as he beat Vijay Mohan Raj 396-234.
Hitesh Majmudar beat former India player, Mumbai’s Suru Naik 460-169 to be elected as the secretary of ICA.
Former India women’s team captain Shantha Rangawasmy, who served as the ICA female representative in the BCCI in the last term, was elected along with ex-India player Yajuvendra Singh Bilkha as the two ICA member representatives.
Former India opener Anshuman Gaekwad had earlier succeeded Ashok Malhotra as the new president of the Indian Cricketers’ Association.
The ICA elections took place online from October 27-29. The elections were conducted by the BCCI’s Election officer AK Jothi. The polling commenced at 10 am on October 27, and ended on October 29 at 2pm. The results were declared on Saturday.
