Dispirited women's team awaits Sjoerd Marijne in new stint | Hockey News
খেলাধুলা

Dispirited women’s team awaits Sjoerd Marijne in new stint | Hockey News

  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Dispirited women’s team awaits Sjoerd Marijne in new stint | Hockey News


Indian women’s Hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Bengaluru: The return of Sjoerd Marijne as chief coach of the Indian women’s hockey team marks not just a reset, but an attempt at damage control after weeks of turmoil. The Dutchman replaces Harendra Singh, whose abrupt resignation last month followed complaints from players alleging harassment and high-handed behaviour. The moment Harendra stepped down, Marijne’s name emerged as the frontrunner — a familiar figure at a time when stability had become a pressing need. The challenge awaiting him this time is steeper. The team is at a crossroads, morale has been shaken, and several senior players are struggling for form. Marijne, who has not held a major national head coaching role in the interim, returns with a contract running until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. He is expected to arrive in India on Jan 14 and formally take charge on Jan 19 when the team regroups at the SAI South Centre here. His immediate task will be to steady the dressing room, rebuild trust, and restore clarity of roles ahead of the crucial season. Despite interest from other candidates, including a former Indian international currently coaching overseas, Hockey India opted for a proven hand, placing its faith in the 54-year-old. Several members of the core group are believed to have backed Marijne during discussions with HI following Harendra’s exit. Marijne’s credentials with the Indian team are, of course, impressive. He guided the Indian women to the World League semifinals in 2017, silver medals at the Asian Champions Trophy and the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018, and, most memorably, a historic semifinal finish at the Tokyo Olympics — the team’s best-ever showing at the Games. He chose not to extend his contract thereafter. Lombard returns HI has let go of the previous support staff, paving the way for Marijne to bring his trusted backroom team. Chief among them is South African Wayne Lombard, whose return as scientific advisor and head of athletic performance is seen as a move to re-establish the fitness standards and discipline that had defined the team’s rise. On his return, Marijne said, “It’s great to be back. After 4.5 years, I return with fresh energy and a clear vision to support the team’s growth and help the players achieve their full potential on the world stage. The Dutchman’s first test will be the World Cup qualifiers scheduled in Hyderabad from March 8 to 14. With England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales and Austria in the fray, the qualifiers will offer an early indication of whether this familiar appointment can steady the ship again.



