‘Disrespectful towards sport’: Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed lashes out at Indian U19 boys, calls their actions ‘unethical’ | Cricket News

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Screengrab)

NEW DELHI: Pakistan lifted the U19 Asia Cup title in style after crushing India by 191 runs in the final on Sunday, but the match also ended with strong words from Pakistan’s mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed. The former Pakistan captain accused the Indian team of showing poor behaviour during the one-sided contest.

While Pakistan’s cricketing display stood out, Sarfaraz’s post-match comments grabbed major attention. Speaking after the game, he questioned the conduct of the Indian players and described it as “unethical”.“We have played against Indian teams that respected cricket. The way the young boys behaved was disrespectful towards the sport,” Sarfaraz said.He made it clear that he had spoken to his own players about maintaining discipline and respect, even during celebrations.“I clearly told my players that celebrations should be respectful. I wanted the boys to show their ability in this format. I told my boys: back yourself, let them do what they are doing,” he added.Sarfaraz stressed that Pakistan chose to celebrate their big win with dignity, despite what he felt was provocation from the opposition.“India’s behaviour regarding the game was not good, and the Indian team’s conduct in cricket was unethical,” he added. “But we celebrated the victory with sportsmanship, because there should always be sportsmanship in cricket; what India did is their own action.”During the match, a video from the Pakistan dugout went viral on social media. In the clip, Sarfaraz could be heard speaking to his players in their native language as he urged them to stay calm and respectful.Pakistan won their second Under-19 Asia Cup title, and their first in 13 years, thanks to a dominant all-round performance. Batting first, Pakistan piled up a huge total of 347 for eight. The innings was built around a stunning knock from Sameer Minhas, who smashed 172 runs off just 113 balls. India never looked comfortable in the chase and were bowled out well short of the target.