সোমবার, ১৯ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:৫৬ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Bigg Boss 19’s Baseer Ali Ex-Girlfriend Nikita Bhamidipati Joins The 50: Report | Television News Djokovic equals two all-time records and wins his 100th match at Australian Open | Tennis News Polo Horses, Luxury Watches: Karishma’s Kids Accuse Priya Kapur Of Not Disclosing Sunjay’s Assets | Movies News A tale of late bloomer: 30-year-old Indian Niki Poonacha set for Grand Slam debut at Australian Open | Tennis News চা বাগান থেকে অস্ত্র উদ্ধার মামুনুল হকের সম্মানে দুটি আসনে প্রার্থী দেবে না ইসলামী আন্দোলন 7 Films By Aamir Khan Productions That Redefined Hindi Cinema চ্যাটজিপিটি’র ‘GPT’ আসলে কী? T20 World Cup row: BCB denies January 21 ICC deadline, reiterates demand for alternative venue | Cricket News সূচকের উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Djokovic equals two all-time records and wins his 100th match at Australian Open | Tennis News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৯ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Djokovic equals two all-time records and wins his 100th match at Australian Open | Tennis News


MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic equaled two all-time tennis records by starting his 21st Australian Open, and he added another milestone Monday night with his 100th win at Melbourne Park. He liked the sound of it. “I mean, what can I say? I like the sound of it – centurion is pretty nice,” the 24-time major winner said after his 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 first-round win over Pedro Martinez of Spain. “Nice feeling.”

Jay Shah’s 2036 Olympic blueprint for India: ‘8 Medals won’t cut it’

The 38-year-old Djokovic is now 100-10 at the Australian Open, where he’s won 10 titles. He also has won 102 at Wimbledon and 101 at Roland Garros. What he really wants more than anything is six more in the next two weeks, enough to win a 25th major and become the most decorated tennis player of all time. By starting his 21st Australian Open campaign, he equaled the tournament record held by Roger Federer. By starting his 81st Grand Slam tournament, he equaled another record that Federer shared with Feliciano Lopez. “History making is a great motivation,” he said. Djokovic showed signs of vintage form, with a running crosscourt forehand winner in the first set taking the adoring crowd at Rod Laver Arena back to his prime. He didn’t face a breakpoint in a clean serving performance, had a 1st serve points won percentage of 93 and he fired 14 aces, including one on match point. “Tonight’s performance was definitely great. Can’t complain,” he said, adding that the commanding victory was “sending the right signal, not just to yourself but to all your opponents.” Djokovic didn’t play any warmup tournaments, saving himself for the big occasion in a bid to win a major title that has eluded him since 2023. “I’m using every hour that I can to get my body recovered and in shape for the next challenge,” he said. He reached the semifinals at all four majors in 2025 but couldn’t break the stranglehold that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have had on the biggest trophies in the sport for the last two years.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
A tale of late bloomer: 30-year-old Indian Niki Poonacha set for Grand Slam debut at Australian Open | Tennis News

A tale of late bloomer: 30-year-old Indian Niki Poonacha set for Grand Slam debut at Australian Open | Tennis News

T20 World Cup row: BCB denies January 21 ICC deadline, reiterates demand for alternative venue | Cricket News

T20 World Cup row: BCB denies January 21 ICC deadline, reiterates demand for alternative venue | Cricket News

Drama at AFCON final: Players walk off, Panenka missed, and Senegal lift trophy – Watch | Football News

Drama at AFCON final: Players walk off, Panenka missed, and Senegal lift trophy – Watch | Football News

Raised among doctors and professors, Aman Mokhade leads Vidarbha to Vijay Hazare glory | Exclusive | Cricket News

Raised among doctors and professors, Aman Mokhade leads Vidarbha to Vijay Hazare glory | Exclusive | Cricket News

Barclays and Nike unveiled as London Spirit’s first commercial partners | Cricket News

Barclays and Nike unveiled as London Spirit’s first commercial partners | Cricket News

South Africa Under-19 123/2 in 19.0 Overs

South Africa Under-19 123/2 in 19.0 Overs

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST