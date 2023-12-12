DMK MP’s Remark on Art 370 Expunged: Shiva, Ram, Sanatana, 10 Times Party Leaders ‘Went Too Far’

Monday saw a verbal duel in Rajya Sabha between the Opposition and treasury benches after a controversial remark by a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliament (MP) during a discussion on Jammu and Kashmir bills.

Opposing the two bills moved by Home Minister Amit Shah for consideration and passage by the House, M Mohamed Abdulla invoked rationalist and Dravidian movement founder Periyar to support his points and asked the government to take steps to address several issues in Jammu and Kashmir.

Disapproving of Abdulla’s remarks, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar told the DMK member, who also described the abrogation of Article 370 as an attack on federalism, that the freedom of speech in the Upper House “is not unqualified” in reference to the Supreme Court judgment on the matter. “Can we quote anything in this House? Can we go to the extent of it being seditious, challenging our integrity, going against our Constitution? Going against the judgement of the Supreme Court this day? That will not be acceptable…”

Observing that Abdulla was “abusing the platform”, Dhankhar expunged the remarks and said he had “gone too far”.

A look at 10 times DMK leaders sparked controversy with their remarks:

Heartland states: While participating in a discussion on J and K Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill in the House last week, Dharmapuri DMK MP DNV Senthil Kumar had said the Bharatiya Janata Party can win elections only in the Hindi heartland states and not in south India. Senthil’s statement linking Hindi heartland to the urine of an animal (gaumutra) was later expunged by the Lok Sabha Speaker. Hindu Dharma: DMK MP A Raja labelled Hinduism a “menace to India and the world.” “India is the source of the global malaise, which is spread through diving the society and the people on the lines of caste. Some Indians settled abroad also promote caste divisions in the name of Hinduism. So, Hinduism is a menace not just for India but the entire world,” he said. Sanatana Dharma: Likening “Sanatana Dharma to coronavirus, malaria, fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitoes”, Udhayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu CM and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin, on September 3, said it is against equality and social justice and it should be eradicated. “Such things should not be opposed, but destroyed”. Lord Shiva: In an interview with a private channel earlier this year, DMK’s Senthil Kumar said, “In the north, Shiva and Parvati’s family stops with Ganesh — only if you come down South, they know that they also have Murugan. We don’t know if family planning happened there.” “Whether Lord Shiva & Parvathy had Family planning – INDI alliance leader & DMK MP Senthil Kumar”I wonder if anybody can get away after abusing any other religions like this.And yet it’s Hinduism which is called intolerant… pic.twitter.com/ok4IX7AD39 — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) December 5, 2023 Nagaland people: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Sunday alleged DMK leader R S Bharathi has ‘insulted’ the Naga people as ‘dog eaters,’ which is scurrilous and unacceptable. Ram: “BJP trying to replace history with mythology,” DMK’s TKS Elangovan hit out at the Centre ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration, saying “Ram birth was a myth”. Israel: Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, A Raja pointed out that India has always supported Palestine. On one particular religion: Senthil Kumar was attending an inauguration ceremony for a road project in his home district of Dharmapuri. On his arrival, he asked an official if he was aware that a government function should not be held in such a manner involving prayers of only one particular religion.“Sir, Do you have instructions or not that government functions should not be held like this. Are you aware or not?” he asked. Pointing to a saffron robes clad Hindu priest, the MP asked the official: “What is this? Where are the other religions?, Where is the Christian and Muslim? Invite the Church father, the Imam, invite those who do not profess any religion, the atheists’, the Dravidar Kazhagam (representatives),” he said. Trolling: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan picked a fight with The Hindu Publishing Group’s Chairperson Malini Parthasarathy making personal remarks. Hmm….fodder for rabble rousers, ah? சரி, சரி.. Does anyone have a link to the clip this parody-of-a-newspaper-publisher posted of herself joyously plate-banging (with her entire domestic entourage) and chanting the mantra “Go Corona Go”, swaying ever-so-lightly to the rhythm? https://t.co/hyCuetfeTl — Dr P Thiaga Rajan (PTR) (@ptrmadurai) January 31, 2023 Sanatana Dharma: DMK MP A Raja said that ‘Sanatana Dharma’ should be compared to diseases that carry social stigma like HIV and leprosy.

