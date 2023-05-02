মঙ্গলবার , ২ মে ২০২৩ | ১৯শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

DMK to Conduct Rallies Across TN to Highlight Achievements

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২, ২০২৩ ১২:৪৪ অপরাহ্ণ
mk stalin


Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo: PTI)
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo: PTI)

The rallies would be held in all the 72 party districts for three days from May 7 onwards, the second anniversary of the state government

The ruling DMK will conduct rallies across Tamil Nadu from May 7 as part of the state government’s second anniversary celebrations.

The party leadership has decided to conduct the rallies to highlight the achievements of the government as well as to counter recent controversies over the Factories Amendment Act, the corruption charges raised by BJP state president K. Annamalai, the announcement of liquor licence at convention halls where parties are to be conducted and incompetence of some ministers.

The rallies would be held in all the 72 party districts for three days from May 7 onwards, the second anniversary of the state government.

It may be noted that even the allies of the DMK government came out against the government on the Factories Act amendment leading to 12 working hours in select industries. Chief Minister Stalin on May 1 (International Labour Day) cancelled the amendment and retained the old system of eight working hours.

However, the DMK has realised that the amendment in the Bill has led to severe backlash from the public, including its allies. The prominent Dalit political party, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), CPI(M) and the CPI had come out against the amendment.

The Congress, which is also an ally of the DMK in Tamil Nadu had walked out of the legislative Assembly when the Bill was moved.

The order announcing liquor to be served in convention halls during functions taking temporary licenses has also led to a major opposition to the move. Several political parties and social organisations have come out against the government decision leading to its hastily retreating.

DMK organising secretary and senior leader and minister, S. Duraimurugan will be in-charge of the campaign across the state. Party leaders told IANS that the speakers and district-level coordinators will be announced in a couple of days’ time.

The DMK is gearing up for this massive exercise to boost the morale of the party rank and file and to enthuse its hardcore cadres during the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Sanstuti Nath

Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not wRead More



Source link

