‘Does he still have the fire?’: Rohit Sharma’s ODI future questioned after flop series | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma walked into the three-match ODI series against New Zealand with form firmly on his side and expectations riding high. Four fifty-plus scores in his previous six ODI innings had underlined that the veteran opener was still timing the ball as sweetly as ever. But the series told a different story. Across three matches, Rohit managed only 61 runs, with a highest score of 26, reopening familiar questions around his motivation and long-term future in the format. The scrutiny intensified during the series decider at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Chasing a stiff target of 338, Rohit began in trademark fashion, cracking the very first ball of the innings to the boundary. The intent was clear, but the stay was brief. He was dismissed for 11 by Zakary Foulkes, unable to convert the promising start into a defining knock.

As Rohit made his way back to the pavilion, former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull raised a pointed question on commentary, focusing not on technique, but on desire, particularly with the 2027 ODI World Cup still over two years away. “I feel with Rohit, he’s always had something to chase, as in a goal in mind, whether it be a T20 World Cup, whether it be a 50-over World Cup,” Doull said. “I just wonder, that 27 World Cup in South Africa, is that too far away? Does he have that real hunger?” Doull also highlighted the fragmented nature of India’s ODI calendar, suggesting the lack of regular opportunities could impact rhythm and motivation. “The last little while and coming up for the next two weeks, we’re building up to a T20 World Cup,” he added. “So there’s very little one-day cricket played in the last four months and in the next three or four months. When you’re only playing one format, you don’t get huge amounts of opportunities.” Former India head coach Ravi Shastri echoed similar sentiments, stressing that motivation would be the decisive factor at this stage of Rohit’s career. “That’s the key, isn’t it? That’s the right word,” Shastri said. “How hungry you are. It’s the hunger. It’s the desire. Especially when you achieve the most things in the game.” The debate comes despite a strong recent run for Rohit in the format. He was named Player of the Series during India’s ODI tour of Australia after scoring over 200 runs, followed by two half-centuries against South Africa. He also turned out for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, producing a commanding 155 against Sikkim before falling for a duck against Uttarakhand. Rohit, along with Virat Kohli, is expected to return to ODI action later this year during India’s tour of England. Before that, both will shift focus to the Indian Premier League, as the conversation around form, fitness and hunger continues to follow one of India’s most decorated batters.