‘Domestic cricket matter, not just IPL’: Sunil Gavaskar hails Ishan Kishan’s return in T20 World Cup squad | Cricket News

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar has expressed surprise at Shubman Gill’s omission from the Indian squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup, citing the right-hander’s recent lack of form as a likely factor. At a press conference held at BCCI headquarters on Saturday, Gill’s exclusion from both the T20 World Cup squad and the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand quickly became a major talking point. Since returning from the Asia Cup, the 26-year-old struggled to find consistency, with his highest score across 15 innings being just 47.

India World Cup squad: No Shubman Gill, Jitesh as selectors recall Rinku, Ishan Kishan

“It is surprising,” Gavaskar told JioStar. “He is a classy, quality batter who had an excellent season following the 2024 T20 World Cup. Yes, he had a few quiet matches against South Africa. But class is permanent, and form is temporary. He was also returning after a long break and was a bit out of rhythm.” The former India captain added that the challenges of T20 cricket may have contributed to Gill’s struggles. “When you are not in rhythm in T20s, where you have to attack from the first ball, it becomes tough. His natural game suits Test cricket more, playing along the ground. The shots needed in T20s don’t come as easily. But we know he is a very good player. His IPL performances show that T20 is not new to him. Perhaps just the lack of form and touch worked against him this time. ” In Gill’s absence, Axar Patel was named India’s vice-captain, while the team management also reshuffled the top order to accommodate a wicketkeeper-batter at the top. This paved the way for Ishan Kishan’s return to the T20I side, his first appearance since November 2023. Kishan had a stellar domestic season, captaining Jharkhand to victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and finishing as the tournament’s top scorer with 517 runs in 10 innings. Gavaskar praised his form and consistency. “When you see someone performing, you pick him. Ishan has already represented India and shown he can deliver. His current performance proves that domestic cricket should matter for selection, not just the IPL. He has made a fantastic comeback after being out of the team for a couple of years and led his state team to a title.” The squad also saw other notable changes. Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma was left out, while left-handed batter Rinku Singh was included to strengthen the middle order. Gavaskar sympathised with Sharma. “I feel for Jitesh. He did nothing wrong. He was a very capable wicketkeeper, and after MS Dhoni, perhaps the best at assisting the captain with DRS calls from behind the stumps. It is tough for him, but he is young. He just needs to go back to domestic cricket and continue performing.” With Gill sidelined and Kishan back in the fold, India’s T20 plans are being restructured ahead of the World Cup. Gavaskar’s observations highlight both the challenges of form and fitness in international cricket and the value of domestic performances in shaping national selections.