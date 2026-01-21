বুধবার, ২১ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১০:৫৩ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Aamir Khan Says He Is ‘Already Married’ To GF Gauri; Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Moves Delhi HC | Bollywood News Vishal Bhardwaj Reveals How He Convinced Farida Jalal To Abuse In O’Romeo: ‘It Is Necessary…’ | Bollywood News Prime Minister Label Religious Group a “Cult,” Call for “Eradication,” Drawing Criticism ঢাকা মহানগরী দক্ষিণে ৫ প্রার্থী পেলেন দাঁড়িপাল্লা প্রতীক আমরা একটা শান্তিপূর্ণ ও সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচন চাই: জামায়াত আমির Donald Trump shadow over FIFA World Cup: Will France boycott US event over Greenland row? Sports minister reveals | Football News Amitabh Bachchan Extends ‘Best Wishes’ For Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 | Bollywood News স্বাস্থ্যখাতের দুর্দশায় চিকিৎসকরা ৫০ শতাংশ ও আমলারা ৩০ শতাংশ দায়ী প্রাথমিক শিক্ষক নিয়োগের ফল প্রকাশ, উত্তীর্ণ ৬৯২৬৫ Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal ‘Loves’ Neelam Giri, Hints At Friendship Revival | Television News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Donald Trump shadow over FIFA World Cup: Will France boycott US event over Greenland row? Sports minister reveals | Football News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২১ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৮ সময় দেখুন
Donald Trump shadow over FIFA World Cup: Will France boycott US event over Greenland row? Sports minister reveals | Football News


France’s Kylian Mbappe walks past the trophy at the end of the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 3-3.

France’s sports minister on Tuesday said the country’s government is not considering, as of now, a boycott of the 2026 football World Cup in the United States, despite rising political tensions linked to US President Donald Trump’s remarks on Greenland.“At the moment we are speaking, there is no desire from the ministry to boycott this major, much-anticipated competition,” sports minister Marina Ferrari told reporters, as cited by news agency Associated Press.“That said, I am not prejudging what might happen.”Ferrari said she wants sport to remain separate from politics.“The 2026 World Cup is an extremely important moment for all sports lovers,” she said.The men’s World Cup is scheduled to begin in June and will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. However, tensions have grown after Trump expressed interest in taking control of Greenland, a territory linked to Denmark, which is a Nato ally. The remarks have raised concerns about relations between the US and European countries.In France, left-wing lawmaker Eric Coquerel said the idea of a boycott should be discussed.“Seriously, can we really imagine going to play the footie World Cup in a country that attacks its neighbors,’ threatens to invade Greenland, undermines international law, wants to torpedo the UN,” he wrote in a social media post.“The question seriously arises, especially since it is still possible to refocus the event on Mexico and Canada,” he added.France, who won the men’s World Cup in 1998 and 2018, finished runners-up in the 2022 tournament after losing the final to Argentina.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Bangladesh face T20 World Cup exit: ICC rejects venue shift request; moves towards replacement | Cricket News

Bangladesh face T20 World Cup exit: ICC rejects venue shift request; moves towards replacement | Cricket News

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan all set to return as India finalises No.3 for T20 series

India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan all set to return as India finalises No.3 for T20 series

19 innings, 218 runs, no fifty: Is the ‘lap shot’ behind Suryakumar Yadav’s lean patch? Former cricketer decodes | Cricket News

19 innings, 218 runs, no fifty: Is the ‘lap shot’ behind Suryakumar Yadav’s lean patch? Former cricketer decodes | Cricket News

Daryl Mitchell dethrones Virat Kohli to claim No.1 ODI ranking as Rohit Sharma slips to fourth | Cricket News

Daryl Mitchell dethrones Virat Kohli to claim No.1 ODI ranking as Rohit Sharma slips to fourth | Cricket News

‘Pata nahi kab khelne ko milega’: Sanju Samson breaks silence on missed chances and constant insecurity – Watch | Cricket News

‘Pata nahi kab khelne ko milega’: Sanju Samson breaks silence on missed chances and constant insecurity – Watch | Cricket News

Mustafizur Rahman row: Pakistan offers to host Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches amid venue standoff with India | Cricket News

Mustafizur Rahman row: Pakistan offers to host Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches amid venue standoff with India | Cricket News

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST