বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৬ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১২ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Don’t Allow Gender to Be Used as Shield for Corruption: Smriti Irani on Mahua Row

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৬, ২০২৩ ৮:৪৭ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 89


Published By: Sheen Kachroo

Last Updated: October 26, 2023, 20:17 IST

Smriti Irani made the remarks while responding to a question in a panel discussion organised by the Public Affairs Forum of India. (File Image: News18)

Smriti Irani made the remarks while responding to a question in a panel discussion organised by the Public Affairs Forum of India. (File Image: News18)

Irani was asked if TMC MP Mahua Moitra, facing allegations of taking bribes for raising questions in Parliament, is being targeted for her lifestyle because she is a woman

Union minster Smriti Irani on Thursday said gender should not be allowed to be used as a shield for corruption as that would be a great disservice to the women who have fought for equality.

The women and child development minister made the remarks while responding to a question in a panel discussion organised by the Public Affairs Forum of India.

Irani was asked if TMC MP Mahua Moitra, facing allegations of taking bribes for raising questions in Parliament, is being targeted for her lifestyle because she is a woman.

The matter is before the ethics committee so it would be unbecoming of me to comment on it but I would say that a distinction has to be made between corruption and the way of life, Irani said.

In the country, everybody is free to live their life as they so desire but as parliamentarians we have the ethical, moral and legal duty towards the Constitution.

So my submission to you as a woman would be that don’t allow gender to be used as a shield for corruption then you do a great disservice to the women who have fought for equality, she said without naming Moitra.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has accused Moitra of accepting bribes and favours for asking questions in Lok Sabha at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Dubey has cited documents shared by advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai to back his cash-for-query allegations against Moitra.

Birla has referred the matter to the ethics committee headed by BJP member Vinod Kumar Sonkar.

Moitra has dismissed the charges as a “jilted ex’s lies”, a reference to Dehadrai, and accused the Adani Group of being behind them to target her as she has been relentless in raising questions on the conglomerate’s practices and transactions.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)

Sheen Kachroo

Sheen Kachroo covers India, Politics, and the World with News18. She loves travelling as it is full of experience and practical knowledge. She finds sRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

rahul gandhi agniveer 2023 10 6b7461c0d9a0e16c55898c72e85c1176 16x9
Chhattisgarh Polls: Rahul Gandhi to Address Rallies in Four Assembly Seats on Saturday and Sunday
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Chittagong 27.10.2023 800x420
গণজাগরণের নৃত্য উৎসবে নৃত্যালেখ্য ‘বিজয়লক্ষ্মী নারী’
বাংলাদেশ
1698419068 photo
Pakistan’s Mohammad Wasim does a MS Dhoni vs South Africa | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 3 23 169841735916x9
কোজাগরীতে তিলের নাড়ু বানাবেন তো? কোলেস্টেরল কমিয়ে হৃদযন্ত্র ভাল রাখতে তিল জুড়িহীন!sesame seeds are awesome to keep you fit and fine – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
keyboard 8 167999945416x9

কাজ করছে না কি-বোর্ড! এখনই খতিয়ে দেখুন এই ৯টি বিষয় Laptop Keyboard Not Working Try These 9 Fixes – News18 Bangla

 unani

Theme, History, Significance And Key Facts About Hakim Ajmal Khan

 received 368123105142478

আনোয়ারায় জুঁইদন্ডী ইউনিয়নে নব-নির্বাচিত চেয়ারম্যান ও ইউপি সদস্যদের প্রথম সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

 wm Awami League Sheikh Hasina Return Day Program 18 05 2022 2

খালেদা-ইউনুসকে পদ্মায় চুবিয়ে সেতুতে তুলতে বললেন শেখ হাসিনা

 twiiter 166737798816x9

Twitter এ নামের পাশে Blue Tick যোগ করতে চান, জেনে নিন মাসে কত টাকা লাগবে

 wm BTRC IPTV Shut Down News Photo 19 09 2021

অনিবন্ধিত ৫৯ আইপিটিভি বন্ধ করেছে বিটিআরসি

 shutterstock 2033764355

Inspirational and Motivational Quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

 wm pakistantwo 800x416

পাকিস্তানে বন্দুকধারীর গুলিতে দুই গোয়েন্দা কর্মকর্তা নিহত

 block market 9

ব্লক মার্কেটে ৫৫ কোটি টাকার লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

 New Project 9 5 168581354616x9

গরম বলে যখন তখন ফল খাচ্ছেন? দেখুন শরীরের কী চরম ক্ষতি করছেনwhen is the right time to consume fruits according to the dietician – News18 Bangla