Dry Days to be Observed in Delhi for Three Days Due to MCD Elections

The national capital will observe ‘dry days’ for three days starting Friday, the city excise department announced. The temporary ban on liquor sale will be put into effect due to the MCD elections in Delhi. Apart from the next three days, December 7, the day votes will be counted, will also be observed as a dry day.

In a notification, Delhi Commissioner (Excise) Krishna Mohan Uppu on Wednesday said that in pursuance of the provisions of Rule 52 of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that December 2 to December 4 and December 7 will be observed as “Dry Days”.

Dry days are days when the government prohibits the sale of alcohol in shops, clubs, bars, etc. on a specific day. “From 17:30 Hours of December 2, 2022 (Friday) to December 4, 2022, up to 17:30 Hours (Sunday), the above shall be observed as ‘Dry Days’ in addition to the Dry Days,” the notification said.

The civic polls, spanning 250 wards, are due on December 4. The polls are largely being seen as a contest between the AAP, the BJP and the Congress. The election of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in the national capital is on Sunday.

(With PTI Inputs)

