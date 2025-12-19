শুক্রবার, ১৯ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:৩৪ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Did Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Get Secretly Married? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Pics | Telugu Cinema News IND vs SA: Umpire down! Sanju Samson’s rocket shot hits official – Watch | Cricket News ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে অসহায় ও দু:স্থদের মাঝে লেপ বিতরণ Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Kalyan Padala Suffers Serious Head Injury Ahead Of Grand Finale | Regional Cinema News হাদিকে ‘জংলি’ আখ্যা দেওয়া ইবি শিক্ষকের স্থায়ী বহিষ্কারের দাবি ED seizes assets worth around Rs 8 crore; Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa among those involved | Cricket News বগুড়ায় হাদি হত্যার প্রতিবাদে বিক্ষোভ মিছিল ‘I’ve Waited 30 Years for This Moment’ Reveals Tom Morello At His First Ever India Show | Hollywood News ঢাকায় নতুন মা‌র্কিন রাষ্ট্রদূত ব্রেন্ট ক্রিস্টেনসেনকে সিনেটের অনুমোদন ‘Achhi Actress Hai But…’: Shilpa Shinde Reacts To Shubhangi Atre Playing Angoori Bhabhi For Nearly 10 Years | Television News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

ED seizes assets worth around Rs 8 crore; Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa among those involved | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৯ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
ED seizes assets worth around Rs 8 crore; Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa among those involved | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached movable and immovable assets of cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa, actor Sonu Sood and others. An official has confirmed that the total worth of seized assets is Rs 7.93 crore, and it is done in a case linked to the illegal offshore betting platform 1xBet.The ED had attached assets worth Rs 11.14 crore belonging to cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina earlier on October 6.

IPL Auction Analysis: Why franchise broke the bank for uncapped Indians

According to an ED statement, others against whom action has been taken include actresses Urvashi Rautela and Mimi Chakraborty, actor Ankush Hazra, and actress Neha Sharma. The attachment was carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the official statement said.The ED began its investigation based on multiple FIRs registered by different state police agencies against the operators of the illegal offshore betting platform 1xBet.The investigation found that 1xBet and its surrogate brands 1xBat and 1xbat Sporting lines were involved in promoting and enabling illegal online betting and gambling activities across India.The ED investigation revealed that the celebrities knowingly entered into endorsement agreements with foreign entities for promoting 1xBet through its surrogate brands, the statement said.It added that these endorsements were done in exchange for payments routed through foreign entities to hide the illegal source of funds, which were linked to proceeds of crime from betting activities.The ED also found that 1xBet operated in India without authorisation and used surrogate branding and advertisements on social media, online videos and print media to target Indian users.The ED said payments for endorsements were arranged through layered transactions using foreign intermediaries to conceal the illegal origin of the funds.The agency warned that illegal betting and gambling platforms cause economic damage and are often used for money laundering and other illegal activities.It advised the public to stay away from such platforms and report suspicious transactions or advertisements to law enforcement agencies or the ED.The ED also warned celebrities and social media influencers that endorsing or promoting illegal betting or gambling platforms, including through surrogate promotions, is a punishable offence under the law.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
IND vs SA: Umpire down! Sanju Samson’s rocket shot hits official – Watch | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Umpire down! Sanju Samson’s rocket shot hits official – Watch | Cricket News

India 0/0 in 0.0 Overs

India 0/0 in 0.0 Overs

Lionel Messi’s visit shows India loves football icons — just not Indian Football | Football News

Lionel Messi’s visit shows India loves football icons — just not Indian Football | Football News

One of the youngest to become GM at 13, India’s Raunak Sadhwani still struggles to have a full-time chess coach | Exclusive | Chess News

One of the youngest to become GM at 13, India’s Raunak Sadhwani still struggles to have a full-time chess coach | Exclusive | Chess News

On This Day: India’s horror show at Adelaide Oval — bowled out for lowest-ever Test total | Cricket News

On This Day: India’s horror show at Adelaide Oval — bowled out for lowest-ever Test total | Cricket News

Jharkhand crowned SMAT champions, Ishan Kishan’s bhangra celebration steals the show – WATCH | Cricket News

Jharkhand crowned SMAT champions, Ishan Kishan’s bhangra celebration steals the show – WATCH | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST