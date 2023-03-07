মঙ্গলবার , ৭ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ২২শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

ED Team Reaches Tihar Jail To Question AAP’s Manish Sisodia

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৭, ২০২৩ ১১:০৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
manish sisodiaa111111


He will be questioned in connection to money laundering allegations. (Image: PTI)

He will be questioned in connection to money laundering allegations. (Image: PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate will record Sisodia’s statement against allegations of money-laundering linked to the liquor policy case.

The Enforcement Directorate will question former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Tihar jail today. The AAP leader was arrested by CBI and was sent to judicial custody till March 20 in connection to Delhi Liquor scam.

The Enforcement Directorate will record Sisodia’s statement against allegations of money-laundering linked to the liquor policy case. Ex-Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26. He had quit his position in Delhi cabinet on February 28.

The federal probe agency also made a fresh arrest in this case as it took into custody Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, they said.

Officials of the ED will reach the Tihar Jail around noon to record the statement of Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in this case last month and he is currently in judicial custody.

Pillai was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday evening following a long session of questioning. The businessman, alleged to to have represented the ‘South Group’ of liquor traders in this case, is the 11th person to be arrested in the case by the ED.

He will be produced before a local court where the ED will seek his further custody for interrogation, they said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Abhro Banerjee

Covering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it for the last nine years. Associated with News18.com as a Chief Sub EdiRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctg 2
১৬ জনকে আসামি করে মামলা
বাংলাদেশ
98467951
In Pics: Will Australia square India series in Ahmedabad?
খেলাধুলা
Aedenovirus
কলকাতাতেই মৃত্যু ১১ শিশুর! কীভাবে ধরা পড়ে অ্যাডিনোভাইরাস, পরীক্ষার খরচ কত। Adenovirus infection in Kolkata know symptoms expense of test – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled design 5 3
Sharmila Tagore On Her Unplanned Trip With Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm AWAMILEAGUE

‘চট্টগ্রামের জনসভা ইতিহাস সৃষ্টি করেছে’

 1625556955 photo

My job as vice-captain in Sri Lanka tour is to help others’ skills and mental health: Bhuvneshwar Kumar | Cricket News

 1643853525 photo

In times of Messi and Ronaldo, Lewandowski is undervalued: Ruud Gullit | Football News

 20220828 101503 scaled

সরাইলে পুকুর থেকে দুই সন্তানের জনকের লাশ উদ্ধার

 pre wedding story

Everything You Need to Know to Have Lustrous Locks on the Big Day

 jadroo ecommerce barta

অনলাইন কেনাকাটায় আস্থার নাম ‘যাদরো ডট কম’

 1624022691 photo

SAI allows Neeraj Chopra, Vinesh Phogat to continue training in Europe ahead of Olympics | More sports News

 1628277896 photo

India vs England 1st Test: Ollie Robinson takes five-for as Ravindra Jadeja and tail give India edge | Cricket News

 wm gmkader21

জাপা চেয়ারম্যানের গাড়িতে যাত্রীবাহী বাসের ধাক্কা

 malek spining

টপটেন গেইনারের শীর্ষে মালেক স্পিনিং – Corporate Sangbad