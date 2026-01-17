Embarrassment for Pakistan! Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan top unwanted list in BBL | Cricket News

শনিবার, ১৭ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৬:১৩ অপরাহ্ন
The Big Bash League 2026 was meant to be a stage for Pakistan’s biggest batting stars to showcase their skills in the shortest format of the game. Instead, it has turned into an uncomfortable spotlight. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan now sit at the very top of an unwanted list. Thus far, they are officially the slowest batters of the season among players who have faced at least 120 deliveries. Rizwan leads the list with a strike rate of 102.74. Babar follows closely at 107.48. In a tournament built on relentless aggression, those numbers stand out for all the wrong reasons. Young batter Konstas (110.21) and Australia’s Tom Rogers (127.50) trail behind.

Mohammed Siraj press conference: gearing up for series decider vs New Zealand

Babar’s struggles came into sharp focus during Sydney Sixers’ clash against Sydney Thunder at the SCG. The incident that grabbed attention involved teammate Steve Smith. Ahead of the Power Surge, Smith refused a simple single as he wanted to keep the strike. Babar, left stranded mid-pitch on 47, was visibly furious. Smith took the decision not to go for a run as Babar could only yield two runs from that over. Keeping the strike, Smith unleashed a stunning counterattack, having smashed 32 runs in the next over, the highest-scoring over in BBL history.Babar’s night ended soon after. Attempting to shift gears, he was bowled by Daniel McAndrew off an inside edge. He slammed the boundary cushions with his bat while walking off the pitch. His 47 came off 39 balls, with seven 4s, but the tempo of his innings raised questions.Rizwan’s recent case was even harsher. Playing for Melbourne Renegades, he struggled to accelerate against Sydney Thunder. He scored 26 off 23 balls. With the innings slipping away, the Renegades made a bold call. Rizwan was retired out, and it was a first. No overseas player in BBL history had faced that fate before. Captain Will Sutherland replaced him at the crease.



