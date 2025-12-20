Erling Haaland’s 2 in Man City win over West Ham gives him more Premier League goals than Cristiano Ronaldo | Football News

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland reacts after missing a chance to score a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (AP Photo)

Erling Haaland continues to motor along at better than a goal a game for Manchester City in the Premier League. His latest victim was West Ham on Saturday. The Norway striker scored in each half to move to 19 goals in 17 matches in this campaign and also set up Tijjani Reijnders’ goal in a 3-0 win at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The victory lifted City into first place, a point ahead of Arsenal before the deposed leader’s match at Everton later Saturday. Haaland has 38 goals in a combined 28 games for club and country in what is shaping up to be the most prolific season of his career. Injury permitting, the season will end in him going to his first World Cup with Norway. His double gave him 104 in the Premier League, one more than Cristiano Ronaldo having played 122 games fewer. Haaland scored at the second attempt from Phil Foden’s cross to give City a fifth-minute lead and took advantage of a defensive mix-up to make it 3-0 in the 69th. In between, Haaland slipped a short pass to Reijnders, who took a touch and rifled a shot into the roof of the net in the 38th. Woltemade’s week What a difference a week made for Nick Woltemade. Last weekend, he scored an own-goal to consign Newcastle to a derby loss at fierce rival Sunderland. Six days later, he netted twice in the opening 20 minutes to give his team a fast start against Chelsea. Chelsea recovered, though, to draw 2-2 with Joao Pedro’s equalizer coming off a rare assist from a goalkeeper. Robert Sanchez smashed a long clearance up to Pedro, who headed the ball forward and ended up collecting it himself after Fabian Schar slipped. Pedro slotted a finish underneath Newcastle goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to earn Chelsea a point in the 66th. “I wanted to give a good performance today and I think I did,” Woltemade said. “I just want to say thank you to the fans for still being good with me.” Reece James launched Chelsea’s fightback by curling a free kick in off the post after halftime. Chelsea stayed in fourth place and has won only one of its last five games in the league. Newcastle, one of England’s representatives in the Champions League this season, is languishing in midtable after one win in its last four games – and that was against next-to-last Burnley. Still winless Last-placed Wolverhampton remained without a win and on just two points after losing at home to Brentford 2-0. The latest defeat meant Wolves tied Sheffield United’s 2020-21 record of 17 games without a win from the start of a Premier League season. Keane Lewis-Potter scored both of Brentford’s goals in the second half. Semenyo’s worth Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo is reportedly a target of some of the Premier League’s biggest teams, including Man City and Manchester United. He underlined his worth by curling home his team’s goal in a 1-1 draw with Burnley, which ended its seven-match losing run on its tough return to the top flight. Armando Broja grabbed Burnley’s equalizer in the 90th. Sunderland is doing much better since promotion. A 0-0 draw at Brighton put the north-east team in fifth place. Remaining games There are three more games to be played on Saturday: Tottenham vs. Liverpool, followed by Everton vs. Arsenal and Leeds vs. Crystal Palace.