রবিবার, ২১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:১৭ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Ajith Kumar’s Iconic 2011 Film Mankatha Set For Big-Screen Comeback In January 2026 | Regional Cinema News Devon Conway etches his name in history, becomes the first to achieve this feat… | Cricket News ‘Give These Lines To Him’: Sanjay Dutt Lost His Temper, Refused To Do Scene After Govinda Arrived Late | Bollywood News Ex-India cricketer calls Shubman Gill snub ‘damage control’, says selectors ‘got carried away’ | Cricket News ‘Add More Pads On Bums And Breasts,’ Actress Reveals ‘Traumatic’ Experience On South Indian Film Set How BCCI’s ‘Project Shubman Gill’ collapsed: Inside the shocking T20 World Cup omission | Cricket News When Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna Said He Hated Night Shoots: ‘Bardasht Nahi Hota’ ভেনেজুয়েলার দ্বিতীয় তেলের ট্যাংকার আটক যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের AUS vs ENG Live Score, 3rd Ashes Test Day 5: Australia win by 82 runs to retain the Ashes Madhuri Dixit Reveals Sons Saw Her Iconic Films Only After College: ‘Because Of Their Indian Friends…’ | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Ex-India cricketer calls Shubman Gill snub ‘damage control’, says selectors ‘got carried away’ | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২১ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Ex-India cricketer calls Shubman Gill snub ‘damage control’, says selectors ‘got carried away’ | Cricket News


Shubman Gill (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Sanjay Manjrekar didn’t just react to India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad—he took to X to frame it as a tacit acknowledgment of a previous error. In a sharp post, Manjrekar suggested that Shubman Gill’s omission isn’t a bold move but a corrective step by selectors trying to fix a misstep made after the England tour. That reference to England is significant: Gill had an extraordinary 2025 Test series there, scoring 754 runs, a tally that could dazzle even the most form-conscious decision-makers.

Sanjay Manjrekar post

Sanjay Manjrekar post

Yet, Manjrekar’s observation is stark: success in Tests does not automatically guarantee a place in T20 cricket, especially in a World Cup season where defined roles carry more weight than reputations. India’s squad selection reflects this thinking clearly. The team carries two wicketkeeping options—Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan—both capable of opening. There’s a high-powered opening option in Abhishek Sharma and a late-innings finisher in Rinku Singh, signalling the selectors’ focus on specialists for distinct phases of the game.

Inside story of why Shubman Gill was DROPPED from India T20I World Cup squad

Even Ajit Agarkar’s explanation echoes this logic. He spoke of being “short of little runs” and highlighted the need to balance combinations—opting for a keeper at the top comes at the cost of excluding a pure batter. This reasoning becomes more compelling when Gill’s recent T20I form is considered: he hasn’t scored a fifty in his last 18 innings and has also been managing a foot injury. What may have begun as an emotional misstep is now a pragmatic correction. Manjrekar’s post underscores a broader shift in India’s approach: the squad is no longer about picking the 15 best players, but about filling 15 pre-defined roles for the tournament. The management has made it clear that even high-profile players can be left out if the team blueprint leaves no room for them. This philosophy prioritises structure and role-specific strategy over star power, signalling a calculated, methodical approach for the World Cup.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Devon Conway etches his name in history, becomes the first to achieve this feat… | Cricket News

Devon Conway etches his name in history, becomes the first to achieve this feat… | Cricket News

How BCCI’s ‘Project Shubman Gill’ collapsed: Inside the shocking T20 World Cup omission | Cricket News

How BCCI’s ‘Project Shubman Gill’ collapsed: Inside the shocking T20 World Cup omission | Cricket News

AUS vs ENG Live Score, 3rd Ashes Test Day 5: Australia win by 82 runs to retain the Ashes

AUS vs ENG Live Score, 3rd Ashes Test Day 5: Australia win by 82 runs to retain the Ashes

‘Shubman Gill’s exit was inevitable’: R Ashwin drops blunt truth on T20 World Cup snub | Cricket News

‘Shubman Gill’s exit was inevitable’: R Ashwin drops blunt truth on T20 World Cup snub | Cricket News

‘Ghar pe kisiko bolo nazar utar de’: Sunil Gavaskar’s heartfelt advice to Shubman Gill after T20 World Cup snub | Cricket News

‘Ghar pe kisiko bolo nazar utar de’: Sunil Gavaskar’s heartfelt advice to Shubman Gill after T20 World Cup snub | Cricket News

Erling Haaland’s 2 in Man City win over West Ham gives him more Premier League goals than Cristiano Ronaldo | Football News

Erling Haaland’s 2 in Man City win over West Ham gives him more Premier League goals than Cristiano Ronaldo | Football News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST