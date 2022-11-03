বৃহস্পতিবার , ৩ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৮ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Ex-Navy Chief Admiral Ramdas Joins Rahul Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৩, ২০২২ ১১:৪৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
admiral ramdas bharat jodo


Last Updated: November 03, 2022, 11:16 IST

Admiral Ramdas, former Chief of Naval Staff and his wife joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo by @INCIndia)

Admiral Ramdas, former Chief of Naval Staff and his wife joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo by @INCIndia)

Former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Telangana on Thursday.

Former Navy Chief Admiral L Ramdas joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Telangana on Thursday.

The Yatra resumed from Patancheru on the city outskirts Thursday morning and it will halt at Sivampet in Sangareddy district for the night, Congress sources said.

“Admiral Ramdas, former Chief of Naval Staff, who at 89 continues to be an indefatigable campaigner for public causes, along with his wife Lalita Ramdas, herself the daughter of Admiral Katari, 1st Indian Chief of Naval Staff, walked with @RahulGandhi on Day 57 of #BharatJodoYatra,” AICC General Secretary, in-charge, Communications, Jairam Ramesh, tweeted.

Congress president in Telangana and MP A Revanth Reddy, Lok Sabha member N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other party leaders walked with Gandhi in the morning session, the sources said.

The Yatra will take a break on Friday, they said.

The mega foot march of Gandhi entered the state on October 23 and the Telangana leg would conclude on November 7, the sources said.

The Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. PTI SJR SJR SS SS

.

.

