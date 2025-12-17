Exclusive | More than politician Pappu Yadav’s son: Sarthak Ranjan’s battle, breakdown and breakthrough | Cricket News

Sarthak Ranjan will play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026

NEW DELHI: As the old adage goes, “Tough times never last, but tough people do.” The line fits perfectly with the journey of Delhi batter Sarthak Ranjan, who on Tuesday was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 30 lakh at the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auction in Abu Dhabi.Moments after his son got a bid, Sarthak’s father — Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav — an influential political leader from Bihar, wrote on X: “Ab Sarthak ke naam se banegi humari pehchaan (Now people will know us by Sarthak’s name).” The Congress politician, a six-time Member of Parliament (MP), was also referring to his wife, Ranjeet Ranjan, a three-time MP.

But being Sarthak Ranjan was never easy.Growing up, it was difficult for Sarthak because he was always identified through his parents despite grinding hard in age-group cricket. So far, he has played only two first-class matches, four List A games and five T20s for Delhi but was a heavy run-scorer in the age-group circuit for the state.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Being the son of influential political leaders became a burden he had to fight every single day — a shadow that threatened to eclipse his own identity. He enjoys a decent following on social media, drives a luxury car, is not shy to flex the muscle and likes to test his vocal chords with impromptu solo singing sessions. There are multiple tattoos on his body and the style game remains quintessential Delhi! He knows there is no escaping the pressure of the surname, and has chosen to see it as a blessing. “If I start complaining about this — ki kaafi kuch sunna pada (that I had to listen to so many taunts) — then I’d be selfish, because I always look at things this way: I’m blessed to have a family like this. I’m more than grateful to have a family like this and for the things I’m able to have and achieve without even working that hard. I have a home, I have food to eat — I can’t take that away,” Ranjan tells TimesofIndia.com in an exclusive interview.

Sarthak Ranjan after scoring a century in the DPL.

On his maiden IPL selection, the Delhi batter says, “More than happy and more than grateful right now. I’m not thinking about anything that is due. Everything comes at its own pace, at its own time. So I’m just more than happy and grateful that God has blessed me with this opportunity.”Sarthak plays for North Delhi Strikers in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), and the league gave him a second wind by helping him showcase his talent. In the first season of the DPL, he scored 252 runs in 10 innings. There was spark, but consistency was missing. He turned it around in the second season, amassing 449 runs in nine matches, including a century and four half-centuries — performances that caught the attention of KKR scouts.“After the first season, I realised I needed to upgrade my batting. It was required. After the first year of the DPL, I spoke to Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya about what was happening at that level — the IPL level. My game required certain changes, especially in my batting — a few strokes and my fitness as well,” he says.

Sarthak Ranjan plays for North Delhi Strikers in the DPL

“So I kept working on those things throughout the year. God has been kind, and I’m blessed with this opportunity. I’m really grateful that I’m able to give this interview right now,” he adds.The 29-year-old draws inspiration from Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya and how they approach the game.“We all learn from our seniors — someone as big an inspiration as Virat Kohli — and I’m a big fan of Hardik Pandya. You learn from them. I’ve picked a few things from both: how they rotate strike while also hitting big sixes and boundaries.“So how to unsettle a bowler — you make plans according to your own game. That kind of planning, like every batsman does, has helped me,” he explains.There was a time when Sarthak almost decided to quit cricket. He went through a dark phase in his life and sought help.

Sarthak Ranjan with the player of the match award in the DPL

“It’s a happy moment, sir. Let’s just keep that… it was a bad time,” he says.A few seconds later, Ranjan takes a deep breath and opens up about how his parents’ societal status became a hurdle in his cricketing career — and about his personal struggles.“Their presence had a big impact on my cricket. I would say it wasn’t great, because a lot of times people looked at me only because of my parents. They thought I wasn’t good enough to be at whatever level I was playing. That took a toll on my health, and I had mental issues a few years back. But I’m more than grateful to have a life like this. These were learnings — lessons God wanted me to learn through this — and I’m very grateful,” he says.Sarthak emerged from those dark days by fighting back, and it was the very sport he fell in love with as a six-year-old that gave him the strength to overcome his demons.“I love cricket. I want to enjoy my game. Initially, I started playing cricket because I loved it, but then it became so hard on my life that I started hating it,” he says.“And it’s been a love-hate relationship with cricket. The zeal that kept me pushing was that I so desperately wanted to get out of the shadows of my parents’ name that I just couldn’t settle for anything less.

Pappu Yadav’s tweet after his son got picked in the IPL

“I just wanted that ray of sunlight — to get out of my parents’ name and make a name for myself, so people stop calling me by their name. This is the first step God has given me, and I’m so happy,” he says.Sarthak admits that despite having the skills and runs in age-group cricket, he lacked mental toughness.“Definitely, mental toughness was missing. I take every hurdle as a learning curve. Every setback has been a lesson, and I’ve tried to come through it. The mental aspect is always bigger than skills — I’ve always believed that,” he shares.“And mentally, coming from the background I come from, I think that has only made me stronger,” he adds.

Sarthak Ranjan in full flow in one of his knocks during the DPL

At 29, Sarthak has found a new lease of life through the DPL and now with this IPL contract. He wants to make the most of it by working with Abhishek Nayar, whose coaching style he deeply admires.“I’ve always looked forward to working with him. Even when I had no idea I’d be picked by KKR, I was fascinated by the way he thinks about the game and coaches. I’m more than glad I’ll be able to learn from such a sharp cricketing mind,” he says.Asked whether his parents scold him for playing rash shots, Sarthak replies with a laugh: “No, no — not at all. I don’t get into politics, and they don’t get into cricket.”

Borrowing a line from his father’s tweet: “Apni pratibha ke dum pe pehchaan banao, apni chahat puri karo (Build your identity on the strength of your own talent, and fulfil your dreams).”That is exactly what Sarthak Ranjan has always wished for — and with this IPL breakthrough, he has finally begun carving out an identity defined by his cricket, not his surname.