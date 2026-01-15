‘Expected a better human being in you’: Disappointed cricketer lashes out at Mary Kom, later deletes video | Off the field News

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has voiced his disappointment over the recent public spat involving legendary boxer Mary Kom and her ex-husband, Karung Onkholer Kom, which has captured national attention.

Speaking in a video post, Tiwary said he was deeply hurt by Mary Kom’s comments on Aap Ki Adalat, where she stated, “To be honest, he married me, and he got everything from my earning. He did not earn a single rupee.” Tiwary noted that while he has no personal connection to the matter, he is aware of the strong support systems behind national-level athletes. “As a former player, I know how much a support system matters. In Mary Kom’s case, her husband had played a significant role in her journey,” he said.

Tiwary recalled that Mary Kom herself had previously acknowledged that Onkholer supported her while she trained, looked after their children, and managed other responsibilities. He expressed concern over the impact of her remarks on her ex-husband’s mental state. “To publicly humiliate someone on national television after the relationship has ended is alarming. I fear for his mental well-being,” Tiwari added.He went on to stress that in any relationship, both partners contribute in different ways at different times, and expressed gratitude for the support he has received from his own wife. “Through this video, I salute all husbands and wives who act as a strong support system for each other,” he concluded.The couple had formally separated over two years ago, completing a customary divorce under the Kom community law on December 20, 2023. Mary Kom has alleged financial misconduct by her ex-husband, claiming she lost crores of rupees, land purchased with her earnings, and that loans were taken against her property. Onkholer has denied the claims, saying he lives in a rented house in Delhi and challenging her to provide proof.While Mary Kom has stated that she does not seek police action and only wants the matter resolved, the issue continues to stir debate across social media and news platforms. Tiwary later deleted the video.