খেলাধুলা

Explained: Why Cameron Green and other overseas stars can’t earn beyond Rs 18 crore at IPL Auction | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Explained: Why Cameron Green and other overseas stars can’t earn beyond Rs 18 crore at IPL Auction | Cricket News


Cameron Green (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

As the IPL 2026 mini auction gets underway on Tuesday, 16 December, attention is not just on the bidding battles but on a key rule that has quietly reshaped how overseas players are paid. While franchises may still drive prices higher inside the auction room, foreign cricketers will not take home the full amount once bidding crosses a fixed threshold. Under regulations enforced by the IPL governing council, overseas players can earn a maximum of INR 18 crore from the mini auction, regardless of how high franchises push the bidding. Even if a player attracts offers beyond that figure, his final salary will remain capped.

IPL mini auction: Lot of interest for Cam Green | Wait ends for Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan?

The rule comes into focus as teams get ready to spend heavily. Kolkata Knight Riders enter the auction with the largest purse of INR 64.3 crore, while Chennai Super Kings have INR 43.6 crore. Despite the financial muscle on display, the new cap ensures that international stars will not receive inflated pay packets. The ceiling was introduced by the BCCI ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction and has now been applied to mini auctions as well. It matches the highest retention slab from the previous mega auction, effectively keeping overseas salaries at a consistent maximum level. The move is aimed at enforcing financial discipline and preventing runaway inflation, a recurring trend in mini auctions driven by supply and demand gaps. In recent seasons, mini auctions have produced eye catching figures for overseas fast bowlers and all-rounders, often despite limited availability because of international schedules. Such deals triggered concerns around fairness, long term budgeting and the sustainability of franchise spending. Under the current framework, if an overseas player is bid up to INR 20 crore, he will still receive only INR 18 crore. The remaining INR 2 crore is transferred to the BCCI’s player welfare fund. Crucially, the franchise must still pay the full bid amount from its purse. The restriction applies only to overseas players. Indian cricketers remain exempt and will receive the full value of their winning bids, even if the amount exceeds INR 18 crore.



