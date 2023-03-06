Expressway, Economic Corridor in Western Odisha Dedicated to Former CM Biju Patnaik

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik visited western districts of Kalahandi, Nuapada and Bargarh and inaugurated the Biju expressway at Ampani and the Biju economic corridor from Sohela to Ampani on the birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik on Sunday.

In addition, he inaugurated and laid the foundation for various projects worth Rs 3,081 crore in these three districts. The expressway stretches 174 km with four lanes, while the economic corridor is expected to increase economic activity between western and southern parts of the state as well as tourism.

The chief minister thanked everyone for completing the road work around Biju expressway from Ghatipada to Ampani in a year. He said the Sambalpur-Rourkela road was designed by Biju Patnaik and the expressway was not just a road but a lifeline for the region.

“Biju expressway is not just a road, it is a lifeline for the region. This road will write a new history of development. There will be improvement in healthcare. New industries will come up in this area,” he said.

Patnaik visited Sohela in Bargarh district and dedicated various projects worth Rs 17 crore and from there he went to Nuapada, where he laid the foundation stone for 17 projects worth Rs 765 crore. In Kalahandi, he inaugurated projects worth Rs 575 crore and laid the foundation for projects worth Rs 1,573 crore.

State industries minister Pratap Dev said the projects will create employment opportunities and show the path to development. “It is not a road but a passport to the future of Kalahandi district,” he added.

Read all the Latest Politics News here