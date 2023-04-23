রবিবার , ২৩ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ১০ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

‘Fabricated,’ Says TN FM on Audio Clip on Purported Comments About DMK’s First Family

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৩, ২০২৩ ১২:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
tamil nadu finance minister


Published By: Pragati Pal

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 23:47 IST

In a two-page statement uploaded on his Twitter handle, PTR, as Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan is addressed, described the audio clip as malicious, fabricated, and asserted anyone could make such clips with the help of technology. (File Photo/ANI)
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

In a two-page statement uploaded on his Twitter handle, PTR, as Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan is addressed, described the audio clip as malicious, fabricated, and asserted anyone could make such clips with the help of technology. (File Photo/ANI)

BJP state president K Annamalai had shared the clip on his Twitter page recently, claiming Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan made some ‘revelation’ about the assets of DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son Udhaynidhi and son-in-law Sabareesan

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Saturday dismissed as “fabricated,” an audio clip in which he is claimed to have made certain comments about the ruling DMK’s first family.

BJP state president K Annamalai had shared the clip on his Twitter page recently, claiming Rajan made some ‘revelation’ about the assets of DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son Udhaynidhi and son-in-law Sabareesan.

In a two-page statement uploaded on his Twitter handle, PTR, as Rajan is addressed, described the audio clip as “malicious, fabricated,” and asserted anyone could make such clips with the help of technology.

Describing him as a “strong proponent” of free speech”, PTR said he hasn’t responded to many accusations but that he was forced to do this time. “So I am forced to react at this juncture because one social media post has now been re-broadcast to lamentable positions; it has been repeated and amplified by unscrupulous political players….” he said.

“Please note that publicly available technical analysis of the alleged clip clearly shows it is not authentic,” PTR added.

“With the ability to create fabricated and/or machine-generated clips using advanced technology that is easily accessible, we should not be surprised to see more audio and even video clips in the coming days and months with ever-more malicious content,” he said.

He stated that if the threshold of “slander” were to be crossed, “I will be forced to take action.” Rajan credited Stalin for whatever he was and has done in public life and asserted “no malicious attempts to divide us will ever succeed.”

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm potengga
ঈদ আনন্দ: যাত্রা এবার বিনোদন কেন্দ্রে
বাংলাদেশ
1682200204 photo
IPL: Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran star as Punjab Kings edge past Mumbai Indians in high-scoring thriller | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Coconut
এক ফলেই হাজার মুশকিল আসান! মেলে গরম থেকেও মুক্তি, দেখুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
virat.jpeg
Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Savour Dosa And Vada At Bengaluru’s Famed Eatery; See Pics
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
cheese corn sandwich

বাচ্চাদের মুখরোচন টিফিন দিতে শিখে রাখুন চিজ কর্ন স্যান্ডউইচ

 wm South Africa

দক্ষিণ আফ্রিকার নাইটক্লাব থেকে ১৭ জনের মৃতদেহ উদ্ধার

 biman bd

এফএএ’র ছাড়পত্রের অভাবে সহসাই চালু হচ্ছে না ঢাকা-নিউ ইয়র্ক বিমান

 wm brtactg

বিআরটিএতে র‌্যাবের অভিযান, ২০ ‘দালালকে’ অর্থদণ্ড

 peninsula 1

পেনিনসুলা চিটাগং এর বোর্ড সভা স্থগিত – Corporate Sangbad

 1652111333 photo

Asia Cup Archery: India confirm six medals including two gold | More sports News

 pjimage 35 3

Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep ‘Hindi Isn’t National Language’ Controversy; Urfi Javed On Being Sl*t Shamed

 wm dipu moni dy sos xsklx

‘শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠান বন্ধ হচ্ছে না, গুজবে কান দেবেন না’

 received 843461223543006

সেইফ আইডিয়াল হাসপাতালের প্রথম এজিএম অনুষ্ঠিত

 1

এই পদ্ধতিতেই বিদ্যুতের বিল সহজেই কমে যায় ৷ The trick will be saved electricity bill.এমন দুরন্ত টিপস আছে ২৪ ঘণ্টা ফ্যান, এসি বা কুলার চালালোও বিদ্যুচতের অর্ধেক আসবে, গরমে এমনিতেই বিদ্যুতের বিল প্রচুর পরিমাণে আসে, সেই লম্বা বিদ্যুতের বিলের হাত থেকে বাঁচতে এই পদ্ধতি প্রয়োগ করাটা অত্যন্ত প্রয়োজনীয়, ঘণ্টার পর ঘণ্টা ফ্যান, এয়ার কন্ডিশনার ও কুলার চালালেও বিদ্যুতের বিল অর্ধেক আসবে – News18 Bangla