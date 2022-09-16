শুক্রবার , ১৬ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২২ | ১লা আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Factbox: Roger Federer's records and milestones | Tennis News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১৬, ২০২২ ৮:৩১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1663295484 photo


Following is a list of records and milestones achieved by Roger Federer after the Swiss great said he would retire from tennis following this month’s Laver Cup:
* Won 20 Grand Slam titles, only behind Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21).
* Claimed 103 titles, second only to Jimmy Connors’ Open Era record of 109.
* Won 1,251 singles matches, second in the Open Era behind Connors’ 1,274.
* Most consecutive weeks at world number one (237).
* Oldest player to hold the number one ranking (36 years, 320 days).

Roger Federer 2

* Most Wimbledon titles for a men’s singles player (8).
* Oldest men’s player to win Wimbledon (35 years, 342 days in 2017).
* Never retired from a match in his career, having played 1,526 singles (W 1,251) and 223 doubles (W 131) matches.
* Only player to win two Grand Slams five consecutive times – Wimbledon from 2003-07 and the US Open from 2004-08.
* Only player to reach 10 straight men’s Grand Slam finals (2005-06). He played 31 finals in all, one behind Novak Djokovic’s record tally of 32.
* Only player to reach all four Grand Slam finals in the same calendar year three times (2006, 2007 and 2009).
* Holds the Open Era record for the longest winning streak on grass (65) and the all-time record on hard courts (56).
* Only men’s player to win at least 10 titles on clay, grass and hard courts.
* Won 24 straight finals on the ATP Tour (2003-05).
* Holds the record for most titles (6) at the year-end Tour Finals, which only features players ranked in the top eight.





Source link

