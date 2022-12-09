FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil vs Croatia – Head to Head, key stats, predicted Starting XI, road to quarter finals, venue details and more | Football News





By early Saturday morning (December 10) we will know if a blockbuster Brazil vs Argentina semi-final will happen or not at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The first quarter-final of the day today will see five time champions Brazil take on the runners-up of the 2018 edition – Croatia. The second match of the day (technically early morning Saturday IST) will see Argentina playing The Netherlands.

As Brazil and Croatia get ready to lock horns, TimesofIndia,com here takes a look at their overall Head to Head record, key statistics and much more. Brazil have never lost to Croatia at the World Cup.

What : FIFA World Cup 2022 First Quarter-Final

Teams : Brazil and Croatia

FIFA Rankings – Brazil – 1; Croatia – 12

Where : Education City Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Kick-Off Time : 8:30 PM IST, Friday, December 9

Head To Head (Overall):

Matches Played : 4

Won by Brazil : 3

Won by Croatia : 1

Head To Head (In FIFA WC):

Matches Played : 2

Won by Brazil : 2

Won by Croatia : 0

Most recent encounter : International Friendly in June 2018 – Brazil won 2-0

Scorelines of all 4 matches between Brazil and Croatia till now:

August 2005 – International Friendly – Brazil 1-1 Croatia

June 2006 – FIFA World Cup – Brazil 1-0 Croatia

June 2014 – FIFA World Cup – Brazil 3-1 Croatia

June 2018 – International Friendly Brazil 2-0 Croatia

Predicted Starting XIs:

Brazil (4-2-2-1):

Alisson Becker (GK); Eder Militao (defender); Thiago Silva (defender); Marquinho (defender); Danilo (defender); Lucas Paqueta (midfielder); Casemiro (midfielder); Raphinha (forward); Neymar (forward); Vinicius Jr. (forward); Richarlison (forward)

Croatia (4-3-3):

Dominik Livakovic (GK); Josip Juranovic (defender); Josko Gvardiol (defender); Dejan Lovren (defender); Borna Sosa (defender); Luka Modric (attacking midfielder); Mateo Kovacic (midfielder); Marcelo Brozovic (midfielder); Andrej Kramaric (forward); Ivan Perisic (forward); Bruno Petkovic (forward)

Road to Quarter-Finals:

Brazil:

League Stage:

– Beat Serbia 2-0

– Beat Switzerland 1-0

– Lost to Cameroon 0-1

Round of 16:

– Beat South Korea 4-1

Croatia:

League Stage:

– Drew with Morocco 0-0

– Beat Canada 4-1

– Drew with Belgium 0-0

Round of 16:

– Beat Japan 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw

Best Finish:

Brazil:

Champions: 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002

Croatia:

Runners-Up: 2018









